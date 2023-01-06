Yale, Stanford and Oxford soon in India? PM Modi’s big educational push | Latest India News

India has moved to allow major foreign universities such as Yale, Oxford and Stanford to set up campuses and award degrees as part of an overhaul of higher education in South Asian countries .

Regulator University Grants Commission on Thursday unveiled a public feedback bill that aims to make it easier for foreign institutions to enter and operate in the country for the first time. The local campus can decide the admission criteria for domestic and foreign students, fee structure and scholarships, depending on the project. Institutions will have the autonomy to recruit faculty and staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government is working to overhaul the country’s heavily regulated education sector to enable Indian students to earn foreign degrees affordably and make India a study destination. attractive world. The move will also help foreign institutions exploit the country’s young population.

Even though Indian universities and colleges have produced CEOs in companies ranging from Microsoft Corp. at Alphabet Inc., many rank poorly on global rankings. The country needs to boost its education sector to become more competitive and close the growing gap between academic programs and market demand. It is currently ranked 101 out of 133 countries in the 2022 Global Talent Competitiveness Index which measures a country’s ability to develop, attract and retain talent.

Some universities have already established partnerships with Indian institutions, allowing students to study partially in India and complete their studies at the main campus abroad. The current approach will encourage these foreign establishments to create campuses without local partners.

The final draft of the University Grants Commission will be presented to parliament for approval before becoming law.