Donald Trump prosecuted for the death of a police officer after the riot of the American Capitol | American News





The partner of a police officer who died in the US Capitol riot two years ago is suing former President Donald Trump.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was assaulted during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising when Trump supporters stormed the building, and he died a day later.

Washington DC’s chief medical examiner ruled in April of that year that the 42-year-old died of natural causes after suffering two strokes.

However, his partner, Sandra Garza, and his estate have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mr Trump and two men who assaulted him, citing the examiner’s comments that “everything happened” on January 6 “played a part in his condition.”

Officer Sicknick was guarding the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol when he was attacked with bear spray.

Two men, Julian Khater and George Tanios, who were convicted of the assault, were also named in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Image: Order of service for Officer Brian Sicknick’s funeral

In the lawsuit, the estate of Ms Garza and Mr Sicknick are seeking $10m (£8.4m) from Mr Trump and $10m each from Khater and Tanios, claiming the ex-president “intentionally agitated the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the United States Capitol and attack those who opposed it”.

The lawsuit says Mr Trump’s supporters believed his ‘being there, will be wild’ statement was a call for violence.

Read more: How the capture of the Capitol took place

It was on this day, two years ago, that Congress met to officially count the Electoral College votes and confirm that Joe Biden had won the election, which Mr Trump refused to accept.

The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Trump “put down his last marker” by falsely claiming that Vice President Mike Pence could stop that vote and inflame the crowd with his rhetoric before ordering them to march on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer since 2008 who previously served in the New Jersey Air National Guard, collapsed at 10 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, and died at 9:30 p.m. the next day, the lawsuit says. .

Five people have died and dozens have been arrested after hundreds stormed America’s Democratic Headquarters two years ago following one of the most contentious presidential elections in years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-sued-over-death-of-police-officer-after-us-capitol-riot-12780927 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos