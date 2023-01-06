Jokowi will immediately reshuffle the Cabinet

President Joko Widodo said he could reshuffle his cabinet in the coming days. Several political sources said Reutersthe major overhaul this time is most likely related to its efforts to finalize its programs ahead of the elections to be held in 2024.

Speculation of a reshuffle has swirled since Nasdem, one of seven political parties in the ruling coalition, announced it would back former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election, a politician seen as a potential rival to Widodo’s successor.

Members of the president’s Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) have since called on him to fire Nasdem figures in his cabinet.





Asked about the possibility of a reshuffle, Jokowi confirmed that he was indeed planning a cabinet reshuffle.

“Maybe Friday, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday,” he told reporters during a visit to Riau province on Thursday (5/1) evening, without giving further details.

Three presidential and government coalition sources said Jokowi was considering a major cabinet reshuffle before the end of his last term in 2024 to finalize his remaining programs and projects.

Jokowi will fire underperforming ministers, said the sources, who declined to reveal their names given the sensitivity of the issue.





They did not name which ministers would be sacked, but said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan and Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir would likely remain in the cabinet.

The president’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Reuters.

Three Nasdem politicians currently sit in Jokowi’s cabinet, heading the ministries of agriculture, communications and environment.

Nasdem senior politician Saan Mustopa said his party had the right to back former Jakarta governor Baswedan while remaining a member of the ruling coalition.

Other than that, we still fully support the government of Jokowi, Mustopa said Reuters.

Jokowi’s latest cabinet reshuffle took place in June 2022, when he appointed a new trade minister to deal with the cooking oil supply crisis.

The president has not publicly announced who he will support as his successor. Polls by independent pollsters show that the most popular candidates are Central Java Governor and PDIP member Ganjar Pranowo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan. [ab/uh]