How Donald Trump’s Missing Call Logs Could Become His Richard Nixon Tapes





During the nearly nine hours that Congress was attacked on January 6, 2021, official White House call logs show that former President Donald Trump did not make a single phone call. And while historians may consider the missing call logs a crime of inaccurate commemoration of history, it may also bolster the expected criminal case against Trump.

The first thing you think of are the Nixon tapes, the missing 18 minutes. It was never resolved, said Chris Edelson, a professor at American University who studies the power of the presidency.

Edelson was referring to the Watergate scandal that ousted President Richard Nixon, which recorded White House talk of the burglary cover-up but conveniently erased 18.5 minutes of those damning speeches, much to the chagrin of federal investigators.

Trump, who has already been impeached a second time for his January 6, 2021 insurrection and now faces a top-secret Justice Department investigation, is now in the same boat.

That’s exactly how it is, all you’re left to assume is that, for nefarious reasons, this particular president didn’t want a record kept, said Barbara Ann Perry, a professor of presidential studies at the University of Virginia.

The gap begins at 11:04 a.m. that day, when an incoming call was recorded from Senator David Perdue (R-GA) with the attached note, Talked Ok. The next item appears nearly eight hours later at 6:54 p.m., when Trump asked the switchboard operator to call his social media manager. POTUS has asked the operator to call back with Mr. Dan Scavino, it reads.

From that point on, Trump’s presidential daily log and the switchboard’s call logs written by staff both record what happened next. Some 22 minutes later, the switchboard operator told Trump he had calls on hold from every president, male and female, who had aided his coup plot in various ways. The list included Kurt Olsen, a lawyer who tried to use the nations’ courts to overturn election results, Mark Martin, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court who advised him on those frivolous lawsuits. , and Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who joined Trump on his threatening appeal to Georgia’s top election official in an unsuccessful attempt to get him to falsify vote tallies.

Also in line were Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). According to the newspaper, Trump took calls from lawyers but rejected those from senators.

Call logs and the log show Trump spoke with Olson for 11 minutes beginning at 7:17 p.m., then with Martin for nine minutes, then again with Olson for another 10 minutes, then with Mitchell for two minutes.

But as with Nixon, there is ample evidence that former President Donald Trump did indeed have damning conversations that are not reflected in the official record. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) all admitted to having phone conversations with the former president during the difficult hours of the attack. . afternoon, but the White House switchboard typically used for official calls does not reflect any such calls. It’s unclear which phone he used to make those calls, but Trump was known to sometimes use his aides’ mobile devices or sometimes even his own cell.

Yes, evidence of wrongdoing by the president is missing, Perry told The Daily Beast. It would be part of this story. Why would he hide this?

The records, which were turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection by the National Archives under the current administration of President Joe Bidens, were released Monday on the eve of the 117th Congress.

We may never know. It’s strange to say the least. We knew Trump was talking to people at that time, Edelson said.

Long before the insurgency, Trump had a troubled history with officially keeping presidential records, a particularly ironic point given that he ascended to the White House chastising Hillary Clinton for her questionable use of a private email server then. that he was in public service. Trump aides had to glue the torn documents back together, and administration officials resorted to encrypted device apps to text each other disappearing messages.

But over the years, Trump also developed a distaste for the official White House switchboard, a drama that stemmed from his own staff’s attempt to rein it in. General John F. Kelly, the Marine who served as Trump’s chief of staff for most of the first half of his presidency, is secretly monitoring calls from his bosses, according to a book published last year by the adviser and son-in-law. of Trump in the White House, Jared Kushner.

When Trump was later informed that Kelly had been doing this for months, he was stunned.

Kushner called Trump back saying, Kelly did what? and directing staff members to terminate it immediately. At that time, Kelly’s incoming replacement, Mick Mulvaney, got Trump to sign a document that would end the practice Kelly started of listening in on all of your phone calls.

Mulvaney’s replacement, Mark Meadows, later severely restricted which White House officials could access those call logs, according to CNN. Yet by then Trump had already become accustomed to dodging the official White House switchboard by cutting landline calls short and asking his contacts to call him directly on his cellphone instead, reported. CNN.

Meadows was still in that position as Trump’s right-hand man at the end of 2020, when he played a pivotal role in trying to keep his boss in power despite losing the general election. Meadows, who helped start the House Freedom Caucus while a congressman, enlisted former colleagues from that group of far-right Republicans to help with a scheme to block Congress from certifying the results of the electoral college of nations. Much of what we now know about the scheme comes from emails and text messages he gave to the House committee on Jan. 6, which this week released documents he had accumulated over the course of his investigation, including the White House call logs.

The missing information was frustrating to congressional investigators, and representatives of the nine-member panel often complained about the Trump administrations’ lack of transparency in recording the day’s events.

But the eight-hour gap between the phone logs could prove to be just a speed bump for the Justice Department, which is reviewing Trump’s election reversal efforts as part of a larger investigation. on various criminal actions of the former president. That’s because FBI special agents can use subpoenas to quietly collect phone toll records from McCarthy, Jordan, Tuberville and anyone else who spoke to Trump during those hours to find which House phones Blanche made those calls.

Billing records never really go away. Could it be used against him? Sure. This could be considered proof of state of mind. Its relatively weak evidence, but it suggests something you avoid certain communications, noted Benjamin Wittes, editor of national security legal blog Lawfare.

If the DOJ makes the historic but anticipated decision to indict the former president, a key challenge will be proving that Trump knew what he was doing was wrong. Political scientists who spoke to The Daily Beast wondered aloud whether the call log would prove as damning to Trump as the erased tapes were to Nixon, particularly if federal prosecutors determined that the criminal intent of Trump was evidenced by the fact that he deliberately took steps to avoid making an official. government record of damning phone calls to key lawmakers who backed its insurrection.

But there’s another dimension to Trump’s missed calls to the White House: how it frustrates historians who are tasked with giving future Americans a clear picture of how this president tried to undermine the democracy of nations. .

The White House standard is highly regarded in historical literature, said Bowdoin College presidential scholar Andrew Rudalevige, who stressed the importance of such records.

I have very little doubt he was discussing things that were disreputable at best at the time, he said.

But political scientists have pointed out that the missing records mean more than potential criminal evidence, they are a stark reminder of how far the Trump administration sank before its shameful exit.

One thing we tend to lose sight of with Trump is how bizarre, unusual, unprecedented, and unpresidential his tenure was. Standardization was a reality. People have come to accept those things that in any other presidency people would consider off limits, as delinquents, Edelson said. It’s so breathtaking.

Perry, a professor at the University of Virginia, noted that the new Congress now finds itself in the same position as that which followed Nixon’s resignation. In 1978, four years after Nixon left the White House, lawmakers passed the Presidential Records Act to prevent future presidents from withholding or destroying records that document their tenure. But that law proved to be too weak a deterrent, archivists and historians say. Democrats reeling from Trump’s anarchy would support tougher accountability measures. And Republicans who continue to press charges against the Biden administration and now form a majority in the House of Representatives would be well advised to join them.

I hope that under normal circumstances, Congress will act and say, at least, that presidents must keep records of their phone calls. Currently, I don’t think there is such a law, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-donald-trumps-missing-call-logs-could-become-his-richard-nixon-tapes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos