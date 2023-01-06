Alberto Fernndez invited Biden and Xi Jinping to the Celac summit — MercoPress





Alberto Fernández invited Biden and Xi Jinping to the Celac Summit Friday, January 6, 2023 – 10:59 UTC

A positive response from Biden is not expected Argentinian President Alberto Fernández has invited his American and Chinese colleagues to the next summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to be held on January 24 in Buenos Aires. As the bloc’s president pro tempore, Fernández sent a note to Xi Jinping to attend the event following his invitation to US President Joseph Biden last week, we learned in Buenos Aires. The two foreign leaders have yet to respond, although diplomatic sources in the Argentine capital admitted it was just a formality. A positive response from Biden is not expected. At the last Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the Biden administration opposed the participation of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. All three countries are members of Celac. Argentina’s Ambassador to the United States, Jorge Argüello, held a working meeting this week with Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, during which “the state of bilateral relations” was discussed. been reviewed, the Argentine embassy said in a statement. During this meeting, President Fernández’s handwritten invitation to Biden was delivered. “The bilateral relationship is going through one of its best historical moments; the quantity and quality of the mutual visits of Ministers, Secretaries of State, Governors and Under-Secretaries, among other representatives, testify to a great intensity and a permanent search to achieve common ambitions,” Argüello emphasized. Meanwhile, Brazil announced their return to Celac on Thursday after years of absence under former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022). “Extra-regional partners with whom CELAC maintains regular dialogue, including the European Union, China, India, ASEAN and the African Union, have also been informed of the country’s return to the regional consultation mechanism. “, said the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release. . The document also pointed out that Brazil had actively participated in the creation of Celac, convening and hosting in 2008 in Costa do Sauípe, Bahia (northeast), the first Summit of Latin American and Caribbean countries. “Brazil’s return to the community of Latin American states is an essential step for the reconstruction of our diplomatic achievements and the full reintegration of the country into the international community,” added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Brasília has also confirmed that President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva will participate in the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of Celac.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.mercopress.com/2023/01/06/alberto-fernandez-invited-biden-xi-jinping-over-to-celac-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos