Covid scientist secretly ‘pushed’ Boris Johnson to wear a face mask during the pandemic

Behavioral scientists have admitted to secretly ‘pushing’ Boris Johnson to wear a face mask during the pandemic. The former prime minister was rarely seen wearing a face covering during the first year of the Covid outbreak but was regularly photographed wearing a mask afterwards. Boris Johnson has seen pictures of other world leaders wearing masks Carl Recine Government adviser Professor David Halpern said he used subtle messaging to persuade Johnson to change his stance on the issue. The Sage member and head of the Cabinet Office’s ‘nudge unit’ said in an interview with the Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute that he showed the then Prime Minister pictures of other leaders worldwide all wearing masks. He said: “We shared a slide pack with him at one point. “There was a series of images of almost every world leader wearing a mask and then a photo with him not.” Halpern said the footage helped make Johnson subliminally think, “A normal thing for a world leader to do right now is to wear a mask.” The nudge unit was also tasked with helping to advise on government messaging during the pandemic, including the ‘Hands, Face, Space’ and ‘Stay Home – Protect the NHS’ slogans. Boris Johnson was helped to think wearing a mask was ‘a normal thing for a world leader to do’ Carl Recine Some British scientists have started urging Britons to wear facemarking in public spaces again due to a rise in Covid and flu cases. The UK Health Safety Agency said the changes would help reduce pressure on the NHS. Halpern said he believed his ‘nudge’ tactic could still be used now to induce the behavioral ‘scaffolding’ needed to persuade more people to wear face masks, even as lockdown rules have ended . “You try to create cues that remind people. “Eventually, as it becomes a habit, it becomes more automatic, so you can remove the scaffolding,” he said. “It’s like a little booster shot for your vaccination.” How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!

