Donald Trump gets 1 vote for president as McCarthy loses for 7th and 8th times





Although Trump didn’t want the job and there was no chance he would win, Gaetz voted for him anyway.

As the House endures a series of increasingly absurd votes in which Republicans fail, time and time again, to appoint a new Speaker of the House, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) threw what appeared to be two unserious or at least knowingly ridiculous votes for Donald Trump.

Gaetz cast the only vote for Trump in the House’s seventh and eighth speakers’ votes, resulting in a resounding but not surprising loss for the former president. The votes also saw two more losses for Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (California), who fell short of a majority by 218 votes to 201 votes, with votes from fellow GOP rebels against McCarthy for Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Florida) and Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma).

Although the Speaker of the House doesn’t have to be a member of the House, Trump had no chance of becoming president, which Gaetz probably knows, and he doesn’t want the job either.

Instead, the votes for Trump could represent Gaetz’s refusal to capitulate to McCarthy, or perhaps open contempt for McCarthy and his repeated attempts to win the presidency, despite McCarthy’s many concessions to the far right in the process.

Gaetz may have a real desire to make Trump Speaker of the House, which some of his allies have suggested; in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) brought up the idea amid a bizarre back-and-forth with Foxs Sean Hannity. There are definitely names floating around and, hey, maybe I should name President Donald J. Trump tomorrow, she said, a little casually.

Is it a game show? So were going to choose [Rep.] Jim Jordan one day, Donald the other day, Trump the next? Hannity asked in frustration.

A post of President Trump would be bizarre and dangerous, as he would have broad legislative power and the ability, for example, to block raising the debt ceiling at will. He could also potentially affect the results of the 2024 presidential election and would have control over how the election is certified in the House. Although Trump endorsed McCarthy, his endorsement failed to sway the votes to the GOP leader.

Regardless of Gaetz’s intention, however, his votes speak to the deeply fractured nature of the GOP and the very disagreement between the House Freedom Caucus and other far-right Republicans who have blocked McCarthy’s speaking out and apparently have frivolously selected right-wing extremist members of Congress to take the place.

In the eight votes the House has held so far, the anti-McCarthy faction has voted for seven separate candidates: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and Jim Banks (R-Indiana), former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York), Jordan (R-Ohio), Donalds, Hern and Trump. The votes for Jordan came despite the fact that he took the floor on Tuesday to nominate McCarthy.

Some political commentators have speculated that the anti-McCarthy faction’s end goal is to embarrass him, even though it’s not just McCarthy but also the GOP as a whole that presents itself as endlessly extremely unprofessional. in view for the parties. so far.

