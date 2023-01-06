During a phone call with Putin, the Turkish president calls for a ceasefire.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin on Thursday and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Turkish leadership office. Erdogans’ office said the two leaders spoke by phone, discussing energy relations as well as the war in Ukraine. Calls for peace and negotiation must be backed by a unilateral ceasefire declaration and a just vision for the solution, Erdogan told his counterpart, according to a reading of the call released by his office . The Turkish leader also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, reiterating his country’s willingness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, according to a separate statement from Erdogan’s office.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator between them. Preliminary peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Turkey at the start of the war, but did not lead to concrete results, and the two countries are not about to hold further talks. Mr. Erdogan has repeatedly offered to host a meeting between Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Putin, but neither side has agreed. Yet Turkey helped broker an agreement this summer involving Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations to allow the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The grain deal was among the topics of discussion Thursday with Mr. Erdogan, according to Mr. Zelensky. He wrote on Twitter that the two men also discussed security cooperation and prisoner of war exchanges. During the phone call with Mr. Putin on Thursday, Mr. Erdogan reminded the Russian leader that some past negotiations had yielded positive results, such as the grain deal and prisoner-of-war swaps, according to the press release. Turkish presidency. According to the Kremlin, Mr Putin told Mr Erdogan he was open to negotiations based on new territorial realities, a thinly veiled reference to Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands. Ukraine has sworn to continue fighting until it regains all lost territory. NATO member Turkey has publicly opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and provided drones to the government in Kyiv. However, Turkey has refused to join Western economic sanctions against Russia. Instead, Mr. Erdogan’s government has increased its foreign trade with Russia since the start of the war,according to official government figures.

The Kremlin’s reading of the conversation indicated that Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan spoke of the strategic importance of new joint economic projects, including a plan to turn Turkey into a commercial hub for Russian gas. Anatoly Kurmanayev contributed report.

