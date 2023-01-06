PM Modi invites contributions for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi, January 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited everyone, especially Exam Warriors, parents and teachers to share their contributions for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Pariksha Pe Charcha is made all the more memorable by the many contributions received from people from all walks of life. I invite all of you, especially #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers to share your contributions for this. interaction of the year. #PPC2023 innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/”

PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during the 6th edition of Pariksha Par Charcha on the 27th of this month. The program will take place at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in the nation’s capital.

