Jokowi leaks when is the right time for a cabinet reshuffle





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The issue of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) cabinet reshuffle is still ongoing. Tebaru, the head of state, disclosed the time at which the replacement of ministerial ranks was made. This response came out while he was visiting Dumai Oil Refinery, Riau, as part of his visit to Rokan work area, which Pertamina Hulu Rokan was working on. Jokowi disclosed when the reshuffle would be done, although he was joking a bit. “Tomorrow?” Jokowi said in response to a question on the issue of his cabinet reshuffle, quoted by YouTube’s Presidential Secretariat, written on Friday (6/1/2023). It didn’t stop there, he mentioned the names of other days as a signal that a change in rank in the firm he heads could happen at any time. “It could be Friday, it could be Monday, it could be Tuesday, it could be Wednesday,” Jokowi continued as he walked away. The issue of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle resurfaced in early 2023. This time, it was widely reported that the ministerial post belonged to the Nasdem party. Economist at Indonesia’s Institute for Strategic and Economic Action, Ronny P Sasmita, said the change in ministerial posts would affect economic growth. This will happen if the post of minister directly related to the economy is replaced by Jokowi. If we refer to the questions circulating, then there are 3 ministerial posts occupied by Nasdem executives. Two of them have a direct impact on the economy, namely the posts of Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar. “If a reshuffle takes place in ministerial positions related to the economy, it will certainly have an effect. Because different ministers may have different visions and missions and economic interests, which ultimately has the possibility of issuing policies different”, he declared, contacted by Liputan6. .com, Thursday (5/1/2023).

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has decided to revoke the Policy of Imposing Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) which has been the policy for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The PPKM was officially revoked from Friday (30/12/2022).

