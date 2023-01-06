FIA refused to provide call recording of Wazirabad shooter: Imran Khan





LAHORE: Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan says the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) refused to provide a call recording of the Wazirabad shooter, FYR reports News Thursday.

Imran Khan held a press conference a day after the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) were made public regarding the Wazirabad gun attack. He raised serious questions about the JIT revelations about the assassination attempt against him.

He said even the Punjab police were not ready to help them after the Wazirabad gun attack.

Khan said shooter Naveed was a trained person. He said in his first video statement that he was alone. DPO Gujrat had recorded his statement via his mobile phone which was forwarded to reporters who posted it on Twitter within six minutes.

DPO Gujrat had sent the video to specific TV channels which are against us. We have our government in Punjab but the policeman sent the video to other people.

The former prime minister said he was entitled to name three people in the first information report (FIR) against the assassination attempt on him. I can’t sue them right now. When we govern the province, what power stopped the registration of the FIR? I’ve failed [to register an FIR] despite attempts.

The head of the PTI said the suspect Naveed was taken into custody by the CTD [Counter-Terrorism Department] for eight hours and later another statement was issued at midnight and was recorded by the CTD.

Changed video statement background. CTD and its officers are subordinate to the government of Punjab but someone else is more powerful than us who prevented them from being part of the investigation.

He said the JIT asked DPO Gujrat to hand over his cellphone, but he refused and did not cooperate with the investigation.

Khan said he was raising many questions before the nation about those involved in carrying out the attack on him. I know the people behind the assassination plot. If it can happen with a former Prime Minister, then what is the value of others. The law should be the same for the powerful and the weak.

