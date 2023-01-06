Boris Johnson POLL: POLL: Should former PM make a comeback? | Politics | News





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been tipped to return to Downing Street this year, with his Tory counterpart and ally Stephen Greenhalgh saying a return was “likely”. But do you think Mr Johnson should return as Prime Minister? Vote in our poll.

Lord Greenhalgh told BBC Newsnight on Tuesday: “I was with Boris in Town Hall in the second term and I think he was more successful in the second term than in the first. Someone asked me to read a [Harold] Wilson biography by [Labour MP] Nick Thomas Symonds and this was a prime minister returning in two separate terms and Boris will be the same with a gap. So I think it’s likely, not 100% certain, but there’s a high probability that he’ll come back. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a battle against waves of strikes and mayhem in the NHS as he tries to win support from the Conservative Party ahead of the next general election. Some political commentators believe a poor Tory result in May’s local election could see Mr Johnson return. READ MORE: Boris Johnson set to return to Downing Street in 2023 Mr Johnson resigned from his post in July last year after losing the confidence of Tory MPs following a series of scandals, which made his position untenable. The former prime minister is still under investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee over Partygate. A Tory MP told the i: “Looking ahead to 2023, there are two things that are absolutely key to the way Boris plays him – firstly in terms of the Covid investigation, he has to get over that hurdle. The second factor will be how Rishi fares in the opinion polls. If opinion polls point to a Tory loss [in 2024]then the natural survival instinct will kick in and if that means Boris, then some people will take a deep breath and say ‘so be it’ – even if they’re against him now.” However, former cabinet minister David Davis claimed, writing in the Independent, that another leader change before the next general election would cost the Tories come election time. So what do you think? Should Mr Johnson stage a comeback? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

