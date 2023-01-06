Politics
Turkey’s historic election could go ahead according to Erdogan’s calculations
ISTANBUL Election fever has gripped Turkey as it enters its centenary year and statements by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed frantic calculations about the possibility of presidential and parliamentary elections being held sooner provided that.
The country’s 62.4 million-strong electorate is currently set to head to the polling booths on June 18 in what is likely to be the biggest election in Turkey’s recent history. At stake is whether voters decide to extend Erdogan’s authoritarian rule into a third decade or select the still-undetermined opposition candidate.
Discussions about the prospect of early elections, a regular feature of Turkey’s election cycle, take on added importance this year, largely due to the difficult economic circumstances.
The deteriorating economy led many to predict last summer that Erdogan faced a perilous election landscape, as runaway inflation triggered in large part by his own insistence on lowering interest rates led to a cost of living crisis.
In recent months, however, Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) have rallied and most pollsters are now predicting a tighter race.
Although the president previously ruled out a snap election, on Thursday he told a meeting of party officials that they were about to undergo a new test and we will update. [the election date] taking seasonal conditions into account, perhaps bringing it forward a bit.
In recent weeks, the government has embarked on a pre-election spending spree that most observers see as an attempt to ease the hardship facing voters.
They include increasing the minimum wage by 55% to 8,500 lira monthly ($453) and increasing subsidies for fuel, electricity and natural gas. Erdogan last month also abolished a retirement age rule, allowing more than 2 million Turks to potentially retire immediately, while on Wednesday active and retired civil servants saw their salaries and pensions increased by 30 %.
The government handouts came as the official annual inflation rate fell to 64.3% in December from 84.4% in November, mostly for technical reasons unlikely to provide relief to households. Independent economists, however, put the actual rate at 137.6%. Inflation hit a 24-year high of 85.5% in October.
The rate at which these improvements in people’s incomes are being eroded by inflation is seen as a key impetus for Erdogan to call a snap election.
AKP members know that improvements such as the increase in the minimum wage, the regulation on early retirement and now the increase in pensions and salaries of civil servants will lose their effect in a few months in the face of the increase in the cost of living, wrote the journalist Murat Yetkin.
While AKP strategists seek the most advantageous date for holding the polls, their preference for early elections is also governed by the summer vacation calendar.
If there is no clear winner in the June 18 presidential election, a runoff between the two strongest candidates would take place two weeks later. As schools shut down for the summer on June 16 and the religious holiday of Kurban runs from June 28 to July 1, many voters may have traveled to their home villages or coastal vacations when the votes take place.
Meanwhile, the debate rages over the eligibility of Erdogan’s candidacy. According to the Turkish constitution, the presidency is limited to two terms.
Erdogan was elected president in 2014 and 2018, apparently barring him from running for a third five-year term. His supporters, however, argue that he was first elected under the system that existed before a 2017 referendum introduced the current presidential system of government, so therefore does not count.
Sarah YaziciConstitutional law professor and senior official of the opposition Gelecek party, said that if the parliament decides to call early elections with a three-fifths majority, Erdogan could stand for a third time.
The AKP and its allies represent 335 of the 600 deputies in parliament, which leaves them with 25 votes to call early elections. Erdogan could call him himself but, according to Yazici, this decision will not give Mr. Erdogan the opportunity to appear for a third time.
Each time the elections take place, it seems certain that the opposition will come under increasing pressure from the courts.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a potential candidate to run against Erdogan, is already facing the threat of jail time and a political ban as summer approaches.
The People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which is based in the Kurdish movement and currently the third party in parliament, faces a legal battle that could see itself shut down and hundreds of its members barred from political office.
In a sign that politically motivated court cases will affect the elections, the Constitutional Court decided on Thursday to freeze the HDP’s bank accounts which hold public funds granted to it as a political party for the duration of the case.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/01/turkeys-historic-election-could-move-erdogan-calculates
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s historic election could go ahead according to Erdogan’s calculations
- Raw water is the main problem in every region
- Boris Johnson POLL: POLL: Should former PM make a comeback? | Politics | News
- BC Regional Junior Hockey League issues 35 game suspensions for on-ice brawling
- Senator Debbie Stabenow’s retirement causes ‘political earthquake’
- FIA refused to provide call recording of Wazirabad shooter: Imran Khan
- Prime Minister Modi will chair the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi today; tomorrow
- Marjorie Taylor Green directed Boebert to make the “drama” of speaker votes
- Rafa Nadal’s revelation about wife after backlash from tennis fans
- President Xi Jinping appoints new ambassadors
- Here’s how the debacle is crippling the US Congress
- NCAA alleges numerous fouls against Michigan football, including Level I violation against Jim Harbaugh for failure to cooperate with investigators