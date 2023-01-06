Turkey’s historic election could go ahead according to Erdogan’s calculations

ISTANBUL Election fever has gripped Turkey as it enters its centenary year and statements by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed frantic calculations about the possibility of presidential and parliamentary elections being held sooner provided that.

The country’s 62.4 million-strong electorate is currently set to head to the polling booths on June 18 in what is likely to be the biggest election in Turkey’s recent history. At stake is whether voters decide to extend Erdogan’s authoritarian rule into a third decade or select the still-undetermined opposition candidate.

Discussions about the prospect of early elections, a regular feature of Turkey’s election cycle, take on added importance this year, largely due to the difficult economic circumstances.

The deteriorating economy led many to predict last summer that Erdogan faced a perilous election landscape, as runaway inflation triggered in large part by his own insistence on lowering interest rates led to a cost of living crisis.

In recent months, however, Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) have rallied and most pollsters are now predicting a tighter race.

Although the president previously ruled out a snap election, on Thursday he told a meeting of party officials that they were about to undergo a new test and we will update. [the election date] taking seasonal conditions into account, perhaps bringing it forward a bit.

In recent weeks, the government has embarked on a pre-election spending spree that most observers see as an attempt to ease the hardship facing voters.

They include increasing the minimum wage by 55% to 8,500 lira monthly ($453) and increasing subsidies for fuel, electricity and natural gas. Erdogan last month also abolished a retirement age rule, allowing more than 2 million Turks to potentially retire immediately, while on Wednesday active and retired civil servants saw their salaries and pensions increased by 30 %.

The government handouts came as the official annual inflation rate fell to 64.3% in December from 84.4% in November, mostly for technical reasons unlikely to provide relief to households. Independent economists, however, put the actual rate at 137.6%. Inflation hit a 24-year high of 85.5% in October.

The rate at which these improvements in people’s incomes are being eroded by inflation is seen as a key impetus for Erdogan to call a snap election.

AKP members know that improvements such as the increase in the minimum wage, the regulation on early retirement and now the increase in pensions and salaries of civil servants will lose their effect in a few months in the face of the increase in the cost of living, wrote the journalist Murat Yetkin.

While AKP strategists seek the most advantageous date for holding the polls, their preference for early elections is also governed by the summer vacation calendar.

If there is no clear winner in the June 18 presidential election, a runoff between the two strongest candidates would take place two weeks later. As schools shut down for the summer on June 16 and the religious holiday of Kurban runs from June 28 to July 1, many voters may have traveled to their home villages or coastal vacations when the votes take place.

Meanwhile, the debate rages over the eligibility of Erdogan’s candidacy. According to the Turkish constitution, the presidency is limited to two terms.

Erdogan was elected president in 2014 and 2018, apparently barring him from running for a third five-year term. His supporters, however, argue that he was first elected under the system that existed before a 2017 referendum introduced the current presidential system of government, so therefore does not count.

Sarah YaziciConstitutional law professor and senior official of the opposition Gelecek party, said that if the parliament decides to call early elections with a three-fifths majority, Erdogan could stand for a third time.

The AKP and its allies represent 335 of the 600 deputies in parliament, which leaves them with 25 votes to call early elections. Erdogan could call him himself but, according to Yazici, this decision will not give Mr. Erdogan the opportunity to appear for a third time.

Each time the elections take place, it seems certain that the opposition will come under increasing pressure from the courts.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a potential candidate to run against Erdogan, is already facing the threat of jail time and a political ban as summer approaches.

The People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which is based in the Kurdish movement and currently the third party in parliament, faces a legal battle that could see itself shut down and hundreds of its members barred from political office.

In a sign that politically motivated court cases will affect the elections, the Constitutional Court decided on Thursday to freeze the HDP’s bank accounts which hold public funds granted to it as a political party for the duration of the case.