



PM Modi chairs conference of chief secretaries heralding a new era of cooperative federalism

NNA | Updated: Jan 06, 2023 2:31 PM IST New Delhi [India]Jan. 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the national conference of chief secretaries focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in the nation’s capital on Friday. The three-day conference started yesterday. The idea behind this conference is that cooperative federalism, through central ministries and departments working with the states in seamless coordination, is an essential pillar for the development and progress of the New India. With this vision in mind, PM Modi conceptualized this conference, which was first held in June 2022 in Dharamshala. This year, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries runs from January 5 to January 7. More than 200 bureaucrats including central government officials, chief secretaries and other senior officials from all states/union territories and experts in the field, are attending the conference, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Minister (CPM). This is not an isolated example of when Prime Minister Modi attempted to leverage cooperative federalism to usher in efficiency and synergy to address many of India’s intractable challenges. Over the past 8 years, PM Modi has strived to make the process of policy making and implementation more collaborative and consultative, thus making India more federally governed. The statement lists numerous occasions when Prime Minister Modi took steps to strengthen India’s federal structure and improve centre-state relations. The Ambitious Districts Program was launched by Prime Minister Modi in January 2018 with the aim of accelerating the transformation of the country’s most backward districts through the convergence of government programs and programs. The overall strategy of the ambitious district program includes: convergence – between central and state programs; Collaboration – between the Centre, the State, the district administration, development partners and citizens; and Competition – between Districts. Having had the vast experience of governing a state as CM of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi knows that the key to development for states is the availability of sufficient resources. Taking a significant step in this direction, the government took the decision to increase the states’ share of the divisible pool of taxes from 32% to 42%. This provided states with more resources to design and implement programs based on their requirements and needs, the statement said. PM Modi initiated the unique concept of PRAGATI. This unique initiative brings together the most senior officials of central government (Secretary), state government (Chief Secretary) and other officials around the same table with the Prime Minister, all working together proactively to improve timelines for the implementation of various government programs and programs. Additionally, the Goods and Services Tax Board is a joint forum where the center and the states are partners in decision-making on GST-related matters. The functioning of the Council is an example of fiscal federalism based on decision-making by consensus. Along the lines of ‘cooperative federalism’, Modi addressed the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state interior ministers in October 2022, where the prime minister said, ‘Chintan Shivir is a prime example of cooperative federalism’. In addition, the Modi government regularly organizes zonal council meetings to strengthen and promote cooperative federalism in the country. In September 2022, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat via video conference. The conference advanced the spirit of cooperative federalism and created further synergy between central and state governments in formulating better policies on environmental issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://risingkashmir.com/pm-modi-chairs-chief-secretaries-conference-heralding-new-era-of-cooperative-federalism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos