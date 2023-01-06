Greeted by a herd of elephants at the Tekuana bridge, thousands of locals wait at the Bunda market

A herd of about 10 elephants seems engrossed in play on the Tekuana River, Minas. Right at the mouth of the tunnel over which there is a bridge. This bridge is called the Tekuana Bridge, located at KM 12,128 of the Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road section. By the time the president saw the herd of elephants, thousands of locals had started flocking to the Bunda Sri Mersing market. Also welcoming Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The 131-kilometer Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road Development Project since 2018 has been equipped with dozens of bridges and tunnels. But there are bridges that are quite special. About 6 locations, including a bridge located at Km12.128 or in the Minas region, namely the Tekuana Bridge.

This is specifically for the elephant crossing, which is carried out by one of the BUMNs, namely Hutama Karya, in close coordination with BBKSDA. By mutual agreement, this bridge was built to cross the river and not disturb the herd of elephants playing in the river.

The harmonization of infrastructure and nature on this highway is reflected in the roar of the engines of vehicles traveling on the toll highway. However, herds of elephants are often seen at the bottom of the bridge letting the river flow while playing with their families.

Thursday (5/1) yesterday morning the elephants descended from the hills around the inner side of the Minas (Tahura) Forest Park. Looking for a small river that runs some water but enough for the elephants to drink and play to enjoy the day.

It is also appropriate when President Joko Widodo travels overland to Tanah Putih Tanjung Melawan District, Rokan Hilir Regency. One of the areas at the end of Riau, which, if you do not use the toll road, usually has to be reached with a distance of about 7 hours.

From the Novotel hotel on Jalan Riau, Pekanbaru, the President and his entourage started moving after breakfast. Just after the Minas toll, about less than 3 kilometers away, the president’s entourage stopped. Just at KM 12 of the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road, under which there is an elephant tunnel.

It turned out that a herd of elephants was seen playing. After briefly greeting the President, a herd of elephants then entered the tunnel. To cool off from the sun’s rays.

The Riau Natural Resources Conservation Center (BBKSDA) said the elephants the president witnessed at the side of the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road were just a small part of a large herd numbering dozens of elephants. Sumatran elephants.

BBKSDA Riau Chief Genman S Hasibuan told RiauPos.co that based on his latest records, there are 76 individual elephants in the conservation area which lies between the two regencies/cities. Pekanbaru and Siak. The toll road itself was built by dividing the natural habitat of the elephant herd.

“As an adaptation of the toll road construction to the presence of elephants at this location, we from Riau BBKSDA are working with Hutama Karya to build an elephant tunnel. So that the movement of the elephant is not disturbed,” Genman said.

The president did not stop too long on the bridge. In his statement, he revealed that infrastructure development across the country still needs to pay attention to environmental sustainability and ensure the survival of wild animals.

“I continue to remind you of the importance of paying attention to the environment, as during the construction of the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road, there were six tunnels for the passage of elephants,” the president said in his statement. .

Thus, continued the President, the construction of the Permai toll road, for example, will not disturb the passage of one of the protected animals, namely the Sumatran elephant. Not just in Riau, the president said conservation efforts would also be carried out in other places so that infrastructure development does not disrupt the preservation of wild animals.

“I think we actually built tunnels in several places, passages for these protected animals,” the president said.

After witnessing the elephant crossing first hand, the President and his entourage then continued their journey to Rokan Hilir Regency. In Tanah Putih Tanjung Melawan, the President inaugurated the Dumai Rohil Bengkalis (SPAM) drinking water management system.

The project, planned since 2017 and costing almost 400 billion rupees, was finally inaugurated by the president. Also accompanying the President on the second day of his working visit to Bumi Lancang Kuning, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Governor of Riau Syamsuar, Kapolda Riau l Inspector General Pol M Iqbal and DPRD President Riau Yulisman and other officials.

After leaving Rohil, the president and his entourage headed straight for the industrial city of Dumai. Land routes as well. In addition to having been greeted by elephants at the Tekuana bridge in Dumai, since Thursday morning the inhabitants who already knew of the arrival of the president began to prepare to welcome him.

Under the watch of Riau Pos, traders in Bunda Sri Mersing market are feeling the blessing of the presence of the number one in Indonesia. Previously, every trader selling at Bunda Sri Mersing market had been given a boost in the form of cash and a bag of basic necessities.

A number of traders also said they were very happy with the expected arrival of the president. Even one of the shopkeepers admitted that he was impatient although later he could only see him without being able to speak directly.

Yesi, an orange seller, admitted she was looking forward to meeting Joko Widodo. “If possible, I will give the oranges I sell to Pak Jokowi and I really want to talk to him,” said Yesi, who also hopes that the arrival of the president will make the market more crowded and that this market can be improved. so that it is no longer muddy.

Meanwhile, other traders said they were awaiting the arrival of the Indonesian president where they traded, although the timing of the president’s arrival is uncertain.

“I will wait here, Mr. President, to come. I have come deliberately to accompany my husband to sell so that he can meet the President,” he added.

After waiting since morning, Jokowi finally arrived at Bunda Sri Mersing market around 13:50 WIB. His arrival was welcomed by Mayor of Dumai H Paisal, Regional Secretary H Indra Gunawan and Head of Industry and Ignition Office Hermanto.

Thousands of Dumai residents who had been waiting since morning and started busy around 11:00 a.m. WIB also greeted Jokowi as he arrived at the market. The left and right of the road were filled with people. “Jokowi…Pak Jokowi”, loud people from Dumai calling for the president were heard from the time the president arrived at Bunda Sri Junjungan market until he left the market.

As soon as they arrived and opened the car doors, locals immediately gathered to shake hands and take selfies. The president greeted the people of Dumai with a wave. Even as he made his way to the market, he greeted and even shook hands with residents and traders who thronged the market entrance.

He was also seen occasionally serving residents who wanted to take selfies. Several residents appeared to walk through crowds and security to shake hands with the president.

At the market, Jokowi symbolically handed over basic food aid and business capital to 10 trader representatives. After handing over the aid to traders, President Joko Widodo immediately left Pasar Bunda Sri Mersing for lunch and visited Control room and Tanki Farm PHR in Bukit Jin.

During his visit, the president was seen walking around the market while handing out black shirts with a picture of himself to traders and those in attendance.

According to the President, his visit to two markets in Riau province, namely Pekanbaru and Dumai, aimed to see the economic activities of people from various regions. ”The market was so crowded this afternoon (yesterday, editor’s note). I came to visit saluting and handing over welfare to market traders and street vendors here,” the president said.(mx12/fin/egp)