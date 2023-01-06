Prime Minister Modi is now the most wanted world leader: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

In the podcast with ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash, Shringla said, “Prime Minister Modi is probably one of the most wanted leaders in the world for any global decision-making you have, be it in the climate change whether it’s a political issue or an economic issue it’s always called in. It’s also called out in all the G7 summits We’re part of the BRICS, SCO, I2U2 and Quad… We have these mechanisms that allow us to engage with organizations or groups of countries around the world.” Shringla also said that Prime Minister Modi’s chemistry with world leaders has helped foreign policy and that one can see the impact on photos of world leaders (family).

Speaking about India-China relations, the G20 chief coordinator said that since the Doklam crisis, a number of talks have been held to resolve the issue but never came to any diplomatic conclusion. Shringla called the China issue “one of the biggest challenges of my career.” He also said that India cannot expect normal diplomatic relationship on territorial issues.

Responding to a question on trade relations despite the territorial issue, Shringla said: “Trade is an essential part of compromise, the exchange you have with any country where China is a very big neighbor and you know that your industry also requires raw materials. materials that come from China, whether it’s pharmaceuticals or any other raw materials, and you also export a number of items to that country.”

He also said that China trades with Japan and Taiwan even though they also have the same territorial issues and trade is not used as a weapon.

Speaking about the importance of the G20, Shringla said, “The G20 is important because of its composition. It includes countries that are among the largest economies in the world and all G7 member countries are members. You all have the permanent members of the UNSC within the framework You also have all the international organizations that you know in fact that ensure the international governance of today’s international order the UN the IMF the World Bank the OECD the stability council all these organizations and some of the regional organizations like the African Union are all within the framework of the G20 meetings.”

“So when the G20 makes decisions, they are representative decisions that are cross-cutting… When we say that the UNSC is not representative of today’s reality. We have to see the G20 to see what type representation can really count today,” he added.

He said that India is holding G-20 meetings in 56 locations which is a new record and also added that it is very difficult to match you have to have a country of the size and diversity of India as well as the ability to hold meetings in so many different parts of the country.

While answering a question about the issues during India’s G20 Presidency, Shringla said, “I would say this is a particularly difficult time when you look at it from a global perspective. You have the greatest shock for the international system in the form of Covid-19 and you are just recovering from the pandemic as you have the conflict in Ukraine with its impact on food and energy security.”

“You have high inflation, low growth and of course the indebtedness of many developing countries. So it is in this context that you know that the world is looking for solutions and looking to these countries or groupings that can lead at the time of this difficult crisis and in many ways i think this is india’s time because at the end of the day if you look at global growth has slowed from 6% in 2021 to 3.21 % in 2022 and 2.7% is expected in 2023. Some countries are even reaching recession period while India, on the other hand, is the fastest growing major economy in the world,” he said. -he adds.

Responding to the question whether India is the ‘problem solver’ or not, Shringla said, “There are 2 factors that distinguish our foreign policy under Prime Minister Modi and what existed before and that of other countries. I think if you talk about the change in the way a foreign policy is conducted in the way India is viewed in the rest of the world, in my opinion there are two factors that are absolutely responsible, the one is your national forces.” (ANI)

