Erdogan asks Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, January 5, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine. Erdogan spoke with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his latest attempts to end the 10-month war. He told Putin that “calls for peace and negotiations should be backed by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision of a just solution,” Erdogan’s office said. But he made no mention of a “unilateral” ceasefire in his subsequent talks with the Ukrainian leader. “Erdogan said that as Turkey we are ready to facilitate and mediate the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” the Turkish presidency said after the call. The Turkish leader used his good relations with Moscow and Kyiv to try to end the war. Turkey hosted the first two rounds of peace talks and helped broker a UN-backed deal restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea. Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Zelensky to Turkey for truce talks. But the Kremlin has shown itself unwilling to soften its approach to Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin told Erdogan that Russia was willing to start talks “provided the authorities in Kyiv fulfill the well-known and repeated demands of taking into account new territorial realities.” Russia claims to have annexed four regions in southern and eastern Ukraine over which it has only partial military control. Erdogan’s call for a ceasefire followed a proposal earlier Thursday from Russia’s spiritual leader, Patriarch Kirill, for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week. Erdogan was able to maintain relations with Putin by refusing to join Western sanction against Russia and by stepping up bilateral trade during the war. The two leaders now have tentative plans to set up a natural gas hub in Turkey that could offer Russia another way to supply Europe with fuel. Erdogan’s office said Turkey “has and will continue to strengthen the infrastructure” of the proposed hub. The two leaders hope to “implement (the project) as soon as possible”, Erdogan’s office said.

