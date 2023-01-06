Inspiring to see India focus on digital transformation-led growth: Nadella on his meeting with Prime Minister Modi

NEW DELHI: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said it was inspiring to see (Indian) governments focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth, following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Nadella is in India for a four-day visit to meet with government officials, customers and members of the tech industry. We look forward to helping India realize the vision of Digital India and be a light to the world,” the leader said in a post on LinkedIn.

Nadella highlighted India’s leadership in today’s technology landscape, during his speeches across the country. India leads in digital public goods. There is India, then there is daylight, in terms of the enlightened way India builds its digital infrastructure,” he said during his speech in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Microsoft’s third chief executive in its 47-year history, Nadella, also highlighted India’s role in the global tech economy in the coming years. In an interview with Mint on January 4, he said, “One of the things that gives me great optimism for India, quite frankly, is all the different ways technology is being used. India already has the second highest number of developers, and is #1 on AI repositories, which means that Indian developers search all open source AI repositories and become core committers. So in the long run there will be much more intense use of AI. One of the things you should talk about, even in India, is the extensive use of new technologies.”

Nadella spoke about the investments Microsoft was making in cloud infrastructure and the role that next-generation AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT or Dall-E can play in transforming the way technology is used. He also highlighted the growing importance of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures as more companies digitize their services.