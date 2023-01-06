Connect with us

Politics

Inspiring to see India focus on digital transformation-led growth: Nadella on his meeting with Prime Minister Modi

 


NEW DELHI: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said it was inspiring to see (Indian) governments focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth, following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Nadella is in India for a four-day visit to meet with government officials, customers and members of the tech industry. We look forward to helping India realize the vision of Digital India and be a light to the world,” the leader said in a post on LinkedIn.

Nadella highlighted India’s leadership in today’s technology landscape, during his speeches across the country. India leads in digital public goods. There is India, then there is daylight, in terms of the enlightened way India builds its digital infrastructure,” he said during his speech in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Microsoft’s third chief executive in its 47-year history, Nadella, also highlighted India’s role in the global tech economy in the coming years. In an interview with Mint on January 4, he said, “One of the things that gives me great optimism for India, quite frankly, is all the different ways technology is being used. India already has the second highest number of developers, and is #1 on AI repositories, which means that Indian developers search all open source AI repositories and become core committers. So in the long run there will be much more intense use of AI. One of the things you should talk about, even in India, is the extensive use of new technologies.”

Nadella spoke about the investments Microsoft was making in cloud infrastructure and the role that next-generation AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT or Dall-E can play in transforming the way technology is used. He also highlighted the growing importance of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures as more companies digitize their services.

Catch all the company news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/inspiring-to-see-india-s-focus-on-growth-led-by-digital-transformation-nadella-on-meeting-with-pm-modi-11672912701895.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: