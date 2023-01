Chinese President Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday he wants more energy cooperation with Turkmenistan, Chinese state television reported. Turkmenistan, a Central Asian country of six million people, is China’s largest supplier of piped natural gas. Natural gas cooperation is the cornerstone of China-Turkmen relations, Xi told Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who is in Beijing for a two-day visit. Chinese media reports of their meetings gave no specific details on future energy cooperation between the two countries. Xi and Berdymukhamedov also discussed energy cooperation when they met last September on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. China is buying more Turkmen gas. For the first 11 months of 2022, China’s Turkmen gas imports were valued at US$9.3 billion (S$12.5 billion), compared to US$6.79 billion for the whole of 2021, According to Chinese customs data. China is estimated to have imported 23.03 million tonnes of gas from Turkmenistan in the first 11 months of 2022, according to Rystad Energy, which is equivalent to more than 50% of China’s pipeline gas imports. Due to the large transport volume and its abundant gas reserves, it (Turkmenistan) is a very important partner of China for energy imports. Unlike its Central Asian counterparts Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which sometimes reduce or cut off flows, Turkmenistan’s flows to China have been much more stable over the years, said Xiong Wei, senior analyst at Rystad. Energy. Turkmen gas is pumped to the eastern coast of China via three main lines stretching 1,833 km through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The two countries are moving forward with a planned fourth pipeline – the 1,000 km D line which also connects Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan – which will eventually bring Central Asia’s annual supply capacity to 85 billion meters. cubes (bcm) per year compared to the current 55 bcm. , Chinese state media reported. Xiong predicted that gas flows from Turkmenistan to China will reach nearly 70 billion m3 by 2030, up from more than 30 billion m3 in 2021, after line D comes into operation. At Friday’s meeting, Xi and Berdymukhamedov agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This would put Turkmenistan in the same diplomatic category as some 30 other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Australia and Venezuela.

