Modi brought ‘bulletin politics’, says Nadda, as Bjp widens in Karnataka linked to polls

BJP Chairman JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating ‘ballot politics when Congress was synonymous with ‘corruption and casteism’ and they should be forced to stay at home.

Calling on party workers to boost the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Nadda said his party would go to the people with a report card of its performance. He urged his party cadres to embrace the BJP’s message of inclusive politics and its belief in bringing together all sections of society regardless of religion, caste or gender.

When we go to the elections we will go with a ballot, each of our leaders, thumping their chests with pride, will say we promised this and we did it, we didn’t promise anything, but we did when same fact, Nadda said at a meeting of BJP leaders, Shakti Kendra, meeting of Tumakuru and Madhugiri Assembly Segments in Bengaluru.

He asked the party workers to tell people about the efforts made by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the development of Karnataka.

Nadda encouraged party workers to hold tiffin meetings at Shakti Kedras and stalls to unify society and end caste. He asked them to exchange food and send a message of unity and party ideology, particularly emphasizing the inclusion of Dalits.

“Give representation to all sections of your stand and shakti kendra, also ensure that Dalits are associated with the party, no caste should be left out,” he said.

The party hopes to expand its social vote base from the core Lingayats as HD Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) and Congress are strong among the Vokkaliga section of the society.

The BJP has an uphill battle in the upcoming elections, facing opposition to taking office coupled with a leadership crisis under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is seen as weak and who has been targeted by the opposition. The party has also been unable to resolve the border dispute with Maharashtra, where it is also in power.

And he hopes the party’s strongest leader, BS Yediyurappa, will not raise a banner of revolt after being sidelined.

In addition, Congress led by Siddaramaiah had a few months ago attacked the ruling party for corruption, calling it a “30% commission government”, because a number of government contractors allegedly claimed that were asked to pay a 30% commission to the BJP.

Congress divided the people to votebank

Accusing the Congress party of vote-banking politics, dividing the people in the name of caste, creating regional division, also indulging in caste, dynasty and appeasement politics, the BJP Chairman said that from the moment Prime Minister Modi took power, the politics of dynasty and caste ended and with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, he brings everyone together.

Since the time Modi took office as Prime Minister, he has changed the culture, conduct and character of Indian politics, he said, adding that “the political culture has totally changed and he has introduces a culture of performance”. and a “report card” policy.

Pointing out that several major economies like the US, China and Europe are in financial trouble due to COVID and the war in Ukraine, the BJP Chairman said: Under Modi, India as an economy healthy and stable, by maintaining stability, it has overtaken Britain, which once ruled us, to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Listing various works and programs of the BJP government in Karnataka, he also highlighted the decisions taken to meet the booking demands of various communities.

Taking a dig at Congress Leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his “puppy” jibe to CM Bommai, Nadda said, I was pained because with such a statement he brought down the level of the politics of the Karnatakas. A leader is known by the statement he gives.

BJP respects its political opponents and under Modi it is strengthening cooperative federalism, he said, They (Congress leaders) are fighting here, they don’t get a chance to meet their high command, talk today slightly from others.

BJP State Chairman Nalin Kumar Kateel, National Party General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Ministers JC Madhuswamy, BC Nagesh and Araga Jnanendra attended the event.

(With contributions from the agency)