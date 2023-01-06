Stop #BoycottBollywood, talk to PM Modi: Suniel Shetty tells Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty has urged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to help stop the #BoycottBollywood trend and advised him to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it.

Stressing that such a trend is not good for Bollywood, Suniel told Yogi, Please stop #BoycottBollywood. You can stop it. Trends on Twitter can be stopped. I’m saddened by the perception we have of the people at UP. We are not just about crime or drugs but we are the ones who make India proud in the world with our music and art. If you talk to the prime minister, that will help you.

Don’t target the actors. Thousands of people are affected because of these trends. Boycott is not a solution. Films are already affected, let’s not harm everyone. We all need to come together. We are already in international competition, so we shouldn’t be fighting internally, Suniel pointed out.

There has been an alarming rise in the #BoycottBollywood trend, the most recent example being Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukones’ upcoming Pathaan film.

Some BJP ministers, political leaders and Hindu organizations took offense that Deepika wore a saffron outfit in the song Besharam Rang and also objected to some objectionable scenes after the song was released last month. This led to a chorus of protests on social media, with thousands of Twitter users calling for the film to be banned.

Some of the other big budget movies that have been hit the hardest lately are Aamir Khan-Kareena Kappors Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with Brahmastra.