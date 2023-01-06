Donald Trump will top his obituary: Former aide to Rudy Giuliani talks about new CNN document





He never answered you personally?

No. But by other people I was told that he refused. He used to go on Fox all the time. And OAN, which has no credibility. You know who has credibility? CNN. If I was in the same position and this request had come all those years ago, I would have voted to do it. I told at least one of his assistants, if he has to do one thing, it should be this. It should be the one. That was my pitch.

What are the juiciest tricks in the series? Give me the highlight reel.

The third episode is 9/11, and I would say that’s good, it’s a tribute to him for his calm leadership in the darkest days of the city and the country’s history. This should be his time capsule, this third episode.

Are there any new revelations?

I don’t think we’re announcing any news here, but we’ve created an arc that’s never been done before. Our documentary tells the story of Rudy’s career and personal life, as well as the events that shaped him. Viewers will see the full man arc.

How does it compare to Andrew Kirtzman’s book, also about the rise and fall of the “American Mayor”, which I assume you were interviewed for?

Andrew touches on many of the same periods as us. But we have first-person narrators, if you will, telling their stories. Bill Bratton talks about his time as police commissioner. Al Sharpton talks about his time as Rudy’s opponent. I don’t mean we bring Andrew’s book to life, but there are similarities, and Andrew did a great job.

Giuliani earned this lofty nickname for his leadership in 9/11. But even before Trump, he was already tarnished by re-examining his policing and civil rights record and other gross things he had done. The experience of seeing him completely unravel, did that make you reconsider parts of his legacy as mayor and the role you played?

No. Certainly not the first term, because it was, I would say, the biggest turnaround in the history of mayors in four years. We’ve gone from a crime-ridden city to the safest big city in America. Our quality of life has improved considerably. Our tourism has exploded. The city was more prosperous and safer. He accomplished so much in that first term that he got into small-bore trouble in the second term, and he was ridiculed for it. And then 9/11 came and saved his legacy. But now he doesn’t care about his inheritance because he will be dead. If you don’t care about your inheritance and you’re being shameless, then I guess there’s no stopping it, is there?

He was suspended from practicing law in New York and Washington. Investigations are open into his involvement in the attempt to annul the elections. He is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems. Where do you think it all ends for him?

It does not matter. He doesn’t care about his inheritance as long as he dies a free man. I mean, as far as he’s concerned, it apparently doesn’t matter, otherwise he wouldn’t have been as self-destructive as he was. He is suspended from practicing law but has not been expelled. He’s been practicing law for 40 years, and while no one would ever hire him to be their lawyer again, it would be a major slap in the face to be disbarred. I guess that part of his heritage is close to his heart.

Do you think you’ll ever talk to him again?

I would like. Sure. Maybe I’ll see him on the street. Look, he’s not the same anymore. I noticed a change in him, and other people who were intimate with him noticed a change in him, after his beatification. You know, the cover of Time magazine and being knighted by the Queen. I think he forgot how he got there. The people who were in charge of helping him get there, he left them at the curb.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/01/rudy-giuliani-cnn-documentary

