Iraqi justice chief sheds light on Trump’s arrest warrant for Soleimani’s murder





Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council again on Thursday raised an arrest warrant for former US President Donald Trump in connection with the 2020 assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader.

Council Chairman Faiq Zidan said Trump was wanted for his crime in connection with the assassination of the victory leaders’ and said a warrant for his arrest had been issued. He made the remarks in front of a photo of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former leader of the Iran-backed Kitaib Hezbollah militia in Iraq.

The court will not hesitate to take legal action, Zidan said, as reported by the official Iraqi media network.

Soleimani and Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Trump ordered the attack in response to Iran-backed militia supporters storming the states embassy States in Baghdad in the previous days, as well as attacks on US military forces. in Iraq in 2019.

Iraqi officials, including Zidan and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, attended a commemoration of the deaths of Soleimani and Muhandis on Thursday. Sudani said their deaths must not be in vain, Iraqi Kurdish media Rudaw reported.

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council issued a warrant against Trump in 2021 for the murder of Soleimani. It was unclear whether Zidan’s remarks on Thursday indicated further legal action or a reiteration of the 2021 term. Zidan did not immediately respond to Al-Monitors’ request for further details.

It is very unlikely that the Iraqi authorities will ever arrest Trump. World leaders have always been tried by national courts in their country or by international courts. The Hague-based International Criminal Court, aka the ICC, has prosecuted world leaders in the past, such as former Sudanese leader Omar Bashir.

Why it matters: The US government has poured trillions of dollars into Iraq since it invaded the country in 2003 and toppled longtime leader Saddam Hussein. The United States and Iraq work together to fight the Islamic State and maintain diplomatic relations, but the assassination of Soleimani remains a sore point between the two countries.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have planned protests this week for the third anniversary of Soleimanis’ death.

Much of Iraq’s current leadership consists of Iranian-aligned politicians. Many Iraqi civilians, however, rejoiced when Soleimani was killed. Iran-backed militias are unpopular among some Iraqis.

Read more: The Islamic Republic of Iran also continues to pursue the case of US responsibility in the death of Soleimanis. This week, the Iranian judiciary said it had identified 94 American citizens who were allegedly involved in the assassination.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council first issued a warrant against Trump in 2021.

