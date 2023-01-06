January 6 report: 11 details you may have missed





In short: Secret Service agents surrounding the Vice President believed they were about to fight to the death to protect the next presidential candidate. I’ve read and written about presidential security and history going back decades, and I can’t think of a parallel set of fears, except maybe when Vice President Richard Nixon’s motorcade was attacked in Caracas in 1958, which was considered the most violent attack at the time. ever perpetrated on a senior US official while on foreign soil.

4. Big unknowns remain

As the committee notes, more than 30 witnesses invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, resulting in significant gaps in the committee’s knowledge. As the report indicates, the Committee is seriously concerned about potential attempts to obstruct its investigation, including by certain lawyers (some paid for by groups linked to the former president) who may have advised clients to provide false or misleading testimony to the Committee. It will be interesting to hear if any indictments and potential Justice Department investigations further lift the lid on the White House and the role of the likes of Steve Bannon and Roger Stone.

5. Parts of Trump’s conspiracy targeted all levels of government officials involved in counting and certifying elections

One of the Committee’s most tragic January 6 hearings focused last summer on the human toll of President Trump, who launched reckless personal attacks on relatively anonymous local and state officials in battleground states. who were responsible for counting and certifying vote attacks so vicious and disturbing that some officials, who did nothing wrong and held nonpartisan positions, fled their homes for security reasons. And the final report is filled with page after page of detail about the gruesome and worse rhetoric that Trump ordered his supporters to unleash against officials in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

In Arizona, the committee reports, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes testified before Congress that his family packed duffel bags in case they needed to evacuate and that due to the threats he had moved his children out of the family home at least once. for three days following serious threats against [his] family safety. In Michigan, after Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield resisted Trump’s pleas to overturn the state’s results, [Trump] or his team maliciously tweeted Shirkeys’ personal cell phone number and a number for Chatfield which turned out to be fake. Shirkey received nearly 4,000 text messages after that, and another private citizen said he was inundated with calls and texts aimed at Chatfield. As the committee says, the threats from Trump and myriad other supporters were un-American and unconscionable: this, again, is the conduct of thugs and criminals, for which everyone should be held accountable.

Beyond the election officials themselves, the report contains many new details about the Trump campaigns’ efforts to create and submit to the National Archives and Congress lists of fake voters, people who would vote for Trump rather than Biden, as their States had properly certified. One of the interesting questions left after the Jan. 6 report is whether state attorneys general or local prosecutors in any state will also read and review evidence of the fake voter scheme for possible criminal charges.

6. Trump’s legal and criminal exposure is real

The January 6 committee criminal remands made headlines in December, but the final report reminds us that federal judge David Carter also concluded, as part of the court battle over committee work, that President Trump likely violated two criminal statutes: 18 USC 1512(c) (obstructing, obstructing, or corruptly influencing the official procedure of Congress to count electoral votes); and 18 USC 371 (conspiracy to defraud the United States). And indeed, any prosecutor reviewing this report will see both ample evidence of corrupt acts and, notably, the knowledge that Trump understood he was acting corruptly because White House aides, lawyers and campaign officials kept telling him he was doing it. As the committee wrote, President Trump made corrupt, dishonest, and illegal choices to pursue his plans.

7. The Department of Justice nearly collapsed

As someone who wrote books about the 1973 Nixons Saturday Night Massacre and the 2005 Comey-Mueller-Bush showdown on the NSA wiretapping program STELLAR WIND, my eyes were wide open when I read the sections on how Trump tried to install Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general in one of his latest ploys to reverse the election event that nearly caused the entire Justice Department leadership to resign. Bill Barr, of course, had resigned early, leaving Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in charge of the department in January 2021, alongside Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Donoghue. The two confronted Trump as he attempted to install Clark, who was prepared to sign a letter saying the DOJ had doubts about the election. Donoghue saw the possibility that the letter very well dragged us into a constitutional crisis, and White House attorney Pat Cipollone said it was a murder-suicide pact.

As Trump persisted, he was told that all other assistant attorneys general would resign if he pushed for change, but committee work revealed that even as the showdown unfolded, contemporary House documents Blanche suggest that Clark had already [italics in original] appointed acting attorney general. In the end, Trump backed down as potential mass resignations mounted, and Assistant Attorney General Steve Engel himself, a beloved Trump appointee, said Clark would be here alone with a hostile building, the people. that remained, and nothing would be done. Clark, says Engel, would run a cemetery. Trump finally said, it won’t be worth the heck of it, and scrapped the plan.

8. The US government had reliable and solid intelligence that bad things could happen on January 6th and they did nothing

The committee makes it clear in the second sentence of its summary that Trump owns everything that happened on January 6, saying its overriding and direct conclusion: the central cause of January 6 was a man, former President Donald Trump, which many others have followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him. But it is also clear from the committee’s report that the US government, both its security agencies and senior White House officials, failed to act on warnings that armed and violent individuals were heading to Washington on January 6 in response to the President’s tweet on December 19. 2020, summoning them and promising, Be there, will be wild!

In fact, no less than Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley recalls Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist saying on a National Security Council call that the greatest threat is a direct assault on the Capitol. Like Milley says, I’ll never forget it. The Secret Service was warned on several occasions, including on Christmas Eve in a document titled Armed and Ready, Mr. President which summarized disturbing tweets, and in a December 30 internal intelligence briefing which specifically mentioned the presidential tweet. inflamed. The Capitol Police were warned, both by civilian extremism researchers and by the Secret Service itself, which issued warnings on December 29. The FBI released a DC area intelligence bulletin on January 5, warning of potential for violence in Washington, DC. as part of the StopTheSteal protest scheduled for January 6, 2021. The bulletin even included maps of the Capitol that had been posted on a pro-Trump website. And there was so much more beyond that.

