Two advocacy groups call on Colorado to ban Trump from voting





Two advocacy groups are leading a rally in Colorado on Friday to urge Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to exclude former President Trump from state ballots on constitutional grounds.

The rally, led by Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for the People, is part of a larger campaign to ask Secretaries of State across the country to remove Trump from divisiveness because of his actions during the Capitol uprising of January 6.

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office when he led the charge to overturn the 2020 election results. His actions only confirmed what the Latino community has long known: he is dangerous,” he said. said Héctor Sanchez Barba, Executive Director and CEO of Mi Familia Vota:

“The disqualification clause of the 14th Amendment is clear: anyone who violates their oath of office is ineligible to seek higher office in the future. Secretaries of state have the power to ban Trump from the ballot. There is plenty of evidence as to why he is unfit to hold office again, now all we ask is for a Secretary of State to act.

The push to impeach Trump comes on the second anniversary of the Capitol uprising, and as Democrats have lost control of the House, likely dooming any further investigation into the former president’s role.

Senate Democrats prepare Biden’s border plan Biden warns migrants: ‘Don’t just show up at the border’

“The bipartisan January 6 House Committee showed that Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating in his incitement of a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021,” said said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign manager for Free Speech for People.

While the push from secretaries of state to rub Trump is nationwide, organizers said they chose Colorado for the rally in part because it’s Rep. Lauren Boebert’s home state (R-Colo .), considered one of the former president’s strongest supporters in Congress.

“The insurgent disqualification clause is clear: Trump’s actions constituted a violation of his oath of office and therefore render him constitutionally ineligible for future candidacy under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Secretaries of state now have a duty to uphold the Constitution and protect our democracy by ensuring that Trump is excluded from the ballot,” Flores-Quilty said.

