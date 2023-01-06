Brian Sicknick’s estate sues Donald Trump for incitement





In a lawsuit filed on the eve of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, Brian Sicknick’s estate has sued former President Donald Trump for allegedly ‘inciting’ the riot that led to a pepper spray attack on the deceased officer.

The estate, represented by Sicknick’s longtime partner Sandra Garza, also sued the two men charged in connection with the attack: Julian Khater and George Tanios.

“As a direct and foreseeable result of Defendant Trump’s false and inflammatory allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to Defendant Trump’s calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the US Capitol” , says the 47-page complaint. “Many participants in the attack have since disclosed that they were acting on what they believe to be direct orders from the accused Trump in service of their country.”

The lawsuit seeks at least $10 million, plus punitive damages, from “each” of the defendants for wrongful death, conspiracy to violate civil rights and per se negligence. The wrongful death claim is filed under District of Columbia law, which has a two-year statute of limitations.

Khater and Tanios face a separate count of common law assault and Trump faces a separate count of allegedly aiding and abetting him.

“Endangering life”

Two years ago today, Sicknick defended the United States Capitol against a rioting crowd when Khater allegedly sprayed it with chemical spray around 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The officer collapsed in hospital about eight hours later around 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead the following night.

As the lawsuit notes, a radically different scene unfolded in the White House at the time of the attack.

“While Officer Sicknick and hundreds of others, including other police officers, elected officials, and rank-and-file United States Capitol workers, have been placed in mortal danger, and the seat of democracy was desecrated by the insurgent mob, the accused Trump watched the events. take place on live television from the security of the White House,” the lawsuit alleges. “Those in the know claimed that during this moment of national horror, Defendant Trump was ‘thrilled’ and was ‘confused as to why the other members of his team weren’t as excited as he was.’ Others described Defendant Trump as “borderline enthusiastic” about the ongoing violence.”

Several developments inside and outside the courts since the United States Capitol breach could either help or prove difficult for the estate’s lawsuit.

The DC medical examiner’s decision regarding Sicknick’s death proved murky, concluding that the officer died of “natural causes,” while at the same time releasing a statement claiming his defense of the Capitol played a role in its state.

Khater and Tanios, the men charged in connection with the attack, were never charged with Sicknick’s murder, and only one of them admitted to assaulting an officer.

Tanios eventually pleaded to misdemeanor charges unrelated to Sicknick’s assault. Prosecutors had accused Tanios of coordinating the attack and Khater of actually deploying the spray. Court documents quote Khater asking Tanios, “Give me that bear shit.”

“Imminent anarchic action”

Although the men reportedly brought pepper spray to Washington, DC, authorities identify the gun Khater used as pepper spray. Khater eventually pleaded guilty to attacking three officers, including Sicknick, Caroline Edwards and a third identified only as “BC”.

Both men are due for sentencing on January 27, when Khater faces a recommended sentence of up to around eight years in prison.

In June, Edwards testified before the Jan. 6 Committee, which recently issued criminal referrals against Trump to the Justice Department for four crimes, including incitement.

While a criminal citation carries no legal weight, a federal judge has already ruled it plausible that Trump’s actions at least met the bar of incitement, by a civil litigation standard.

In February 2022, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta dismissed Trump’s First Amendment defense by advancing three Jan. 6-related lawsuits against the former president. Mehta found it at least plausible enough to survive a motion to dismiss that Trump knew his words would provoke “imminent lawless action,” the standard set by the Supreme Court in Brandenburg v. Ohio.

After reviewing the president’s Jan. 6 rally speech in its entirety and in context, the court finds that the president’s statements that, [W]e fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you won’t have a country, and [W]I will try to give [weak Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness they need to take back our country, just before urging onlookers to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, are likely words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment, Judge Mehta wrote in a 112-page decision. It is plausible that these words were implicitly intended to incite or provoke imminent illegal action and [were] capable of producing such an action.

Trump’s urge to “fight like hell” is also cited in the Sicknick estate’s lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys Matthew Kaiser, Philip Andonian and Mark Zaid.

Read the complaint below.

