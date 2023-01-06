Catch up on the latest news on Trump, Trudeau and the holiday travel chaos





For a man who no longer sits in the Oval Office, Donald Trump made a lot of headlines last week.

As of the new year, he is bogged down in criminal investigations which could end in indictments. Many have let down the Republicans’ disappointing performance in the November election on its doorstep. And despite being a declared presidential candidate in 2024, Trump hasn’t hosted a single campaign event and he’s barely stepped outside the confines of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump’s muted campaign announcement has left even former stalwarts wondering if he’s serious about another run for the White House as another milestone anniversary is reached.

January 6 marks two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which followed weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won the 2020 election. The former president is under investigation over his is expected to face criminal charges for attempting to nullify the election.

To commemorate the day, U.S. President Joe Biden awarded that country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Citizens Medal, to 12 individuals, including law enforcement officers, election officials, and state officials and premises.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives saw an unprecedented battle for the powerful job of speaker as lawmakers squabbled over who would take the presidency. A critic of party leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, voted symbolic but pointed for Trump.

I’m ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for this person, Gaetz said, confessing his opposition to McCarthy.

Asked about Gaetz’s move, a Trump rep on Thursday referenced Trump’s post Wednesday urging, VOTE FOR KEVIN.

Biden called on House lawmakers to pull themselves together, adding that the messy battle to determine the leader of the chamber reflects poorly on the United States.

The speaker is a position that shapes the agenda of the chambers and is second in line to the presidency behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Below, test your knowledge of Trump’s actions, US politics, and events in Canada and abroad with this week’s National Post News quiz.

HOW DID YOU DO?

1-4 correct: You need a subscription

5-7 correct: OK, but try to read beyond the first paragraph

8-10 correct: Congratulations, you’re a news junkie

