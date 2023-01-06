With a Republican Party hijacked by extremists, even Trump could sit in the chair





Most Republicans who voted against McCarthy this week were endorsed by the former president ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Most of them also agree with his view that Bidens’ presidential victory has been rigged, or are part of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, or both.

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump gather at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.Credit: AP

And many are fueled by the anti-establishment fervor that accompanied Trump’s rise to power in the first place, seemingly more interested in burning down the current leadership structure than legislating. Indeed, far-right Congressman Matt Gaetz even named Trump president, thanks to bizarre House rules allowing anyone to be nominated whether or not they were in office.

If you want to drain the swamp, you can’t leave the exercise to the biggest alligator, Gaetz said of his refusal to back McCarthy.

That said, McCarthy’s flattering embrace of the former president also helped seal his own fate.

It’s hard to forget how the California Republican rushed to Mar-a-Lago days after the 2021 attack on the Capitol to support Trump in hopes it would boost his chances of securing the presidency. he wanted for years.

Now, thanks to the Republicans’ worse-than-expected midterm performance, Trump’s influence has waned and McCarthy is increasingly dependent on the votes of hardline rebels within his ranks.

Votes are tallied in the contest to nominate a speaker for the House of Representatives in Washington.Credit: Bloomberg

The question is, what happens next?

Congress remains stalled thanks to a group of people who make up less than 10% of the 222 House Republicans. While some, like Gaetz and his Never Kevin allies Lauren Boebert and Andy Biggs, will never support McCarthy, other holdouts say they’re willing to negotiate.

The goal, they say, is to reduce the size and scope of government, decentralize power from the president’s office and overhaul the workings of the House so that rank-and-file members have more influence over legislation. .

But McCarthy has already spent weeks trying to woo his critics by offering a series of concessions in the hope of securing the 218 votes he needs to win the hammer.

He agreed to remove the metal detectors around Capitol Hill. He agreed to give Freedom Caucus members more seats on the powerful House Rules Committee, allowing them to assert greater influence over which amendments can be considered or blocked in the chamber.

And on Thursday, he even crossed his own red line: tentatively accepting a controversial deal that would allow a single House member to force a quick vote that could oust someone from the presidency. If passed, such a move would ensure that his leadership or whoever ends up being president would be significantly weakened.

And still, that wasn’t enough to move a single vote in his favour. In a party hijacked by extremists, will that ever be enough? McCarthy is banking on it as the war of attrition continues.

That’s not how you start, he says defiantly tonight. This is how you end.

