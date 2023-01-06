Biden Admin bows to Erdogan, embraces Turkey name change





Biden Administration Ankara has changed its official name to avoid any association with a North American bird Turkey’s Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media before his departure for Turkmenistan at Esenboga airport in Ankara August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Ben Wilson January 6, 2023 5:50 p.m.

The Biden administration said on Thursday it would refer to Turkey as “Trkiye” from now on, bowing to the Asian country’s request that the United States use Ankara’s preferred spelling. “We will begin referring to Trkiye and the Republic of Trkiye accordingly in most formal, diplomatic, and bilateral contexts, including in public communications,” the State Department said in a statement. “The Turkish Embassy has asked the US government to use the name ‘Republic of Trkiye’ in communications.” The name change comes as the Biden administration hopes to win Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for admitting Sweden and Finland into NATO. This decision requires unanimous agreement among NATO members, and Turkey is the only recalcitrant. Turkish officials said the name change was meant to eliminate associations with the large North American bird. The change “will increase the brand value of our country”, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. NATO and other international organizations changed the spelling last year. Several US agencies, including the Treasury Department, had also changed before. Admitting the two northern European countries to NATO would widen the organization’s border with Russia. Turkey complicates this objective and could reject the plan altogether, the New York Times reported: But there remains one obstacle: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has raised objections to the plan and, Western officials fear, may be willing to delay it for months. In a nightmare scenario, it could block expansion entirely, with all member countries having to approve additions to the bloc. Either way, they say, the Turkish strongman is cynically complicating a major step in the confrontation with Russia, seeking concessions from NATO and the United States ahead of Turkish elections scheduled for next spring. . During a meeting with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Washington on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said he was confident both nations would be admitted, significantly expanding NATO’s border with Russia and giving Mr. Putin, as Mr. Biden put it, “exactly what he didn’t want” in his confrontation with the West over the war in Ukraine. The State Department last changed how it referred to a country in 2019 with North Macedonia, formerly known as Macedonia. The agency, however, still refuses to refer to Burma as Myanmar, where the military government changed the name in 1989. Editor’s Note: The Free Washington Beacon will continue to use the anglicized “Turkey”.

