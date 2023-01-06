Boris Johnson pushed to wear masks, says UK government adviser

Behavioral psychology was used on former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to trick him into wearing a mask, according to government team leader Behavioral Insights (BI).

Professor David Halpern, chief executive of BI and a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), described to The telegraph how he helped push the former Prime Minister around using peer pressure.

“We shared a slide pack with him at one point. There was a series of images of almost every world leader wearing a mask and then a photo with him not, Halpern told the publication, adding that the slide was to show Johnson that “a normal thing for a world leader to do right now is wearing a mask.

The article, which examines the difference in attitudes towards mask-wearing in Western and Eastern countries, said behavioral scientists in the UK “had to push back against a government direction that considered mask-wearing like, in some cases, “absurd”.

To hide or not to hide

Mask-wearing, specifically mask-for-all mandates, is one of the controversial restrictions that has been rolled out in many countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some recent studies found that masks are effective in preventing transmission of COVID-19, while some question the magnitude of the benefit.

Dr Ashish Jha, the White Houses COVID-19 coordinator, said last month that there were “no studies anywhere in the world that show masks work as well.”

In addition to arguments around the benefits and risks of mask-wearing, the issue of mask-wearing has also become a political issue during the pandemic following masking mandates.

Reluctance to wear a mask in the Western world has often been attributed to the more individualistic tendencies of populations, but changes in guidance from governments and the World Health Organization (WHO) have also fueled opposition to masks.

In March 2020 Jenny Harries, then Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, said it’s a “good thing” for COVID-19 patients to wear masks to protect others in their vicinity.

But for others, Harries said they tend to “contaminate the face mask and then wipe it on something” and so “that’s really not a good idea and doesn’t help”.

The advice is in line with the guidelines (pdf) published by the WHO in the same month, which said there was “no evidence” that a medical mask would prevent people from getting sick.

According to the guidelines, a medical mask, used correctly, can limit the spread of certain respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, but the method alone is insufficient and can “create a false sense of security which can lead to other measures being neglected. essential, such as hand hygiene practices. He also mentioned “unnecessary costs and procurement burdens” as one of the considerations.

CargoLogicAir CLU flight 5694 lands with a shipment of NHS medical supplies and PPE from China at Prestwick Airport, Glasgow, Scotland on June 1, 2020. (Jane Barlow/PA Media)

The advice came at a time when Chinese buyers had purchased face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) around the world, leading to an acute shortage of PPE around the world.

Anthony Fauci, then director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also advised the general population against wearing masks early in the pandemic. He then defended his recommendation at the time, tell CBSAnchorNorah O’Donnell that the advice was correct in the context of the time he said it, as he had been told that the United States had “a serious problem with a lack of PPE”.

The British Government on June 15, 2020,has made it compulsory to wear face coverings in England on public transport and later in other public spaces, such as cinemas and shops. The mandate ended on January 27, 2022.

According to figures revealed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, almost 4,000 passengers have been fined for breaking COVID-19 mask rules on London’s public transport.

In addition to the masking mandate, guidance for wearing masks was also in place for schools, which effectively meant that most students were required to wear masks in school.

A recently published response to a Freedom of Information request revealed that the first time an assessment of the classroom mask policy was provided to the Minister for Education was seventeen months after the Ministry of Education had advised schools to require children to wear masks in schools.

boost unit

The BI, widely known as the Nudge Unit, was created in the Cabinet Office in 2010 by the government of former Prime Minister David Cameron to apply behavioral science to public policy.

The seven-member team eventually grew into a global, for-profit company, part-owned by the Cabinet Office until December 2021, when all shares were sold to innovation charity Nesta.

BI’s goal was to be the first government institution in the world to use behavioral economics to examine and influence human behavior, in other words, to influence people to make decisions that are considered better by applying psychology to politics. It can be to get people to pay their taxes on time or to get people to show up in court.

In practice, this might mean making recycling bins more eye-catching or putting a plant-based meal as the default option in a college canteen.

But the Nudge unit was accused of exploiting scare tactics during the COVID-19 crisis when the government embarked on a major campaign that used ads with slogans like: Stay home to save lives and if you go out and spread it, people will die.

According to the government’s estimate, the COVID-19 information campaign using all possible means, including social media, influencers, radio, television and widespread digital marketing, reached 95% of adults in average 17 times a week at the highest since World War II.

A government sign advising people to ‘stay home, protect the NHS, save lives’ is displayed on hoardings in Piccadilly Circus in London on April 13, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

ASAGE Documentpublished at the start of the pandemic, which presented options the government could use to increase compliance with social distancing measures, included advice such as increasing the perceived level of personal threat with hard-hitting emotional messaging; using the media to increase feelings of personal threat and sense of responsibility towards others; using social approval for desired behaviors; and consider the use of social disapproval in cases of non-compliance.

Simon Ruda, co-founder of the Nudge Unit, cautioned against using the tool in ways he says are less appropriate and more propagandistic, such as invoking different emotions to convince people to stay home. them during the pandemic.

Ruda suggested that while the tactic can help achieve immediately measurable effects, it can also lead to unintended, longer-term effects, such as deterioration in intersocietal relations and reduced trust in institutions.

Owen Evans contributed to this report.