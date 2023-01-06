Politics
Boris Johnson pushed to wear masks, says UK government adviser
Behavioral psychology was used on former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to trick him into wearing a mask, according to government team leader Behavioral Insights (BI).
Professor David Halpern, chief executive of BI and a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), described to The telegraph how he helped push the former Prime Minister around using peer pressure.
“We shared a slide pack with him at one point. There was a series of images of almost every world leader wearing a mask and then a photo with him not, Halpern told the publication, adding that the slide was to show Johnson that “a normal thing for a world leader to do right now is wearing a mask.
The article, which examines the difference in attitudes towards mask-wearing in Western and Eastern countries, said behavioral scientists in the UK “had to push back against a government direction that considered mask-wearing like, in some cases, “absurd”.
To hide or not to hide
Mask-wearing, specifically mask-for-all mandates, is one of the controversial restrictions that has been rolled out in many countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some recent studies found that masks are effective in preventing transmission of COVID-19, while some question the magnitude of the benefit.
Dr Ashish Jha, the White Houses COVID-19 coordinator, said last month that there were “no studies anywhere in the world that show masks work as well.”
In addition to arguments around the benefits and risks of mask-wearing, the issue of mask-wearing has also become a political issue during the pandemic following masking mandates.
Reluctance to wear a mask in the Western world has often been attributed to the more individualistic tendencies of populations, but changes in guidance from governments and the World Health Organization (WHO) have also fueled opposition to masks.
In March 2020 Jenny Harries, then Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, said it’s a “good thing” for COVID-19 patients to wear masks to protect others in their vicinity.
But for others, Harries said they tend to “contaminate the face mask and then wipe it on something” and so “that’s really not a good idea and doesn’t help”.
The advice is in line with the guidelines (pdf) published by the WHO in the same month, which said there was “no evidence” that a medical mask would prevent people from getting sick.
According to the guidelines, a medical mask, used correctly, can limit the spread of certain respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, but the method alone is insufficient and can “create a false sense of security which can lead to other measures being neglected. essential, such as hand hygiene practices. He also mentioned “unnecessary costs and procurement burdens” as one of the considerations.
The advice came at a time when Chinese buyers had purchased face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) around the world, leading to an acute shortage of PPE around the world.
Anthony Fauci, then director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also advised the general population against wearing masks early in the pandemic. He then defended his recommendation at the time, tell CBSAnchorNorah O’Donnell that the advice was correct in the context of the time he said it, as he had been told that the United States had “a serious problem with a lack of PPE”.
The British Government on June 15, 2020,has made it compulsory to wear face coverings in England on public transport and later in other public spaces, such as cinemas and shops. The mandate ended on January 27, 2022.
According to figures revealed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, almost 4,000 passengers have been fined for breaking COVID-19 mask rules on London’s public transport.
In addition to the masking mandate, guidance for wearing masks was also in place for schools, which effectively meant that most students were required to wear masks in school.
A recently published response to a Freedom of Information request revealed that the first time an assessment of the classroom mask policy was provided to the Minister for Education was seventeen months after the Ministry of Education had advised schools to require children to wear masks in schools.
boost unit
The BI, widely known as the Nudge Unit, was created in the Cabinet Office in 2010 by the government of former Prime Minister David Cameron to apply behavioral science to public policy.
The seven-member team eventually grew into a global, for-profit company, part-owned by the Cabinet Office until December 2021, when all shares were sold to innovation charity Nesta.
BI’s goal was to be the first government institution in the world to use behavioral economics to examine and influence human behavior, in other words, to influence people to make decisions that are considered better by applying psychology to politics. It can be to get people to pay their taxes on time or to get people to show up in court.
In practice, this might mean making recycling bins more eye-catching or putting a plant-based meal as the default option in a college canteen.
But the Nudge unit was accused of exploiting scare tactics during the COVID-19 crisis when the government embarked on a major campaign that used ads with slogans like: Stay home to save lives and if you go out and spread it, people will die.
According to the government’s estimate, the COVID-19 information campaign using all possible means, including social media, influencers, radio, television and widespread digital marketing, reached 95% of adults in average 17 times a week at the highest since World War II.
ASAGE Documentpublished at the start of the pandemic, which presented options the government could use to increase compliance with social distancing measures, included advice such as increasing the perceived level of personal threat with hard-hitting emotional messaging; using the media to increase feelings of personal threat and sense of responsibility towards others; using social approval for desired behaviors; and consider the use of social disapproval in cases of non-compliance.
Simon Ruda, co-founder of the Nudge Unit, cautioned against using the tool in ways he says are less appropriate and more propagandistic, such as invoking different emotions to convince people to stay home. them during the pandemic.
Ruda suggested that while the tactic can help achieve immediately measurable effects, it can also lead to unintended, longer-term effects, such as deterioration in intersocietal relations and reduced trust in institutions.
Owen Evans contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/boris-johnson-nudged-to-wear-masks-uk-government-advisor-says_4886970.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson pushed to wear masks, says UK government adviser
- Biden Admin bows to Erdogan, embraces Turkey name change
- Palace reveal content of Jokowi and Prabowo talks
- Over $3.75 billion in US military aid to Ukraine and countries affected by Russia’s brutal war
- “The Dresser” focuses on the relationship between the actor and the piece of furniture
- Lord Kamlesh Patel steps down as Chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket | Cricket news
- The Best Fashion Collabs and Launches of 2023 (So Far)
- Blocked by the southwest and stuck with unexpected costs
- Google Submits Plans to Expand Omaha, Nebraska Data Center Site
- Bollywood Night – Ft Sonalina by Rural Blues , Bollywood Night Event Tickets
- Trump remains in control for the January 6 uprising
- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes the cities of KP and Punjab