Chinese, Turkmen presidents hold talks, elevating ties to comprehensive strategic partnership





President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov ahead of their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 6, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Friday, and the two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Turkmenistan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Noting that this is President Berdimuhamedov’s first visit to China since taking office, and that Friday also marks the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Turkmenistan, Xi said that It was very important for the two countries to draw up comprehensive plans for the future development of bilateral relations and jointly announce the elevation of bilateral ties. The visions, goals and interests that China and Turkmenistan share mean that the two sides should work together on the path of development and rejuvenation to leverage complementary advantages, tap into cooperation potential and achieve common development, Xi said. Xi noted that China stands ready to work with the Turkmen side to deepen comprehensive cooperation and promote building a community with a shared future to push bilateral relations to a higher level. “It is important that the two countries synergize their development strategies at a faster pace, make full use of mechanisms such as the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee, and continue to broaden and deepen their cooperation, so as to create the foundations of bilateral relations with tangible results of cooperation,” Xi said. Xi said the China + Central Asia (C+C5) cooperation mechanism is a new cooperation mechanism between China and Central Asian countries, which is open and transparent, mutually beneficial, fair and pragmatic. China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Turkmenistan to ensure the success of the first C+C5 summit, Xi said. For his part, Berdimuhamedov said that since the beginning of diplomatic relations, especially in the past decade after the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2013, the two countries have engaged in fruitful exchanges and cooperation in many areas. multiple domains and at all levels. Under the leadership of President Xi, China has made tremendous progress in economic and social development and played an important and constructive role in promoting the construction of a more just and equitable international order, he said. note. Turkmenistan firmly believes that China will achieve greater achievements in the future and make greater contribution to world peace, stability and prosperity, he said. After the talks, the two heads of state signed and issued a joint statement between the People’s Republic of China and Turkmenistan and witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in areas such as the Belt and the Road”, green development, digital economy, health, culture, sports, news media and natural gas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202301/06/WS63b7af2ba31057c47eba81ec.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos