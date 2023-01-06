Donald Trump hit with another lawsuit as legal troubles pile up





The partner of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died in the Jan. 6 riot, is suing Donald Trump and two other defendants accused of assaulting the officer during the attack.

Sandra Garza, the deceased officer’s girlfriend, who represents Sicknick’s estate, accused the former president as well as Julian Khater and George Tanios of being “directly and indirectly responsible” for Sicknick’s death.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in a Washington DC court, Garza said the officer’s death was the result of the “intentional words and actions” of the defendants, including Trump inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol at the supporting his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Sicknick died a day after protecting the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot. Sicknick was ruled to have died of natural causes after suffering multiple strokes hours after the riot.

Capitol Police said Sicknick had “died in the line of duty, bravely defending Congress and the Capitol.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Save America’ rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. He faces another trial. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In September, Khater pleaded guilty to assaulting three officers on Jan. 6, including Sicknick, with chemical spray. Tanios, who allegedly gave the spray to Khater during the unrest, pleaded guilty in July to multiple offenses, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and conspiring to injure an officer.

“As a direct and foreseeable result of Defendant Trump’s false and inflammatory allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to Defendant Trump’s express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol” , says the lawsuit.

“Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believe to be the direct orders of the accused Trump in the service of their country.

“The horrific events of January 6, 2021, including the tragic and wrongful death of Officer Sicknick, were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ unlawful actions. As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that occurred monitoring.”

The lawsuit seeks $30 million in damages from Trump, Khater and Tanios for Sicknick’s death.

In a statement on the lawsuit, a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek, “President Trump has made it clear and unequivocal that Americans should ‘peacefully and patriotically raise their voices.’ Yet Big Tech companies have unilaterally censored and suppressed his calls for peace and should therefore be held accountable for their appalling actions.

“In contrast, radical Democrats like Maxine Waters and many others have promoted ultra-violence against conservatives and those who will not pander to their deranged ideology. President Trump is immune to frivolous attacks and will continue to focus fully on his mission to make America great again.”

The complaint was filed on the eve of the second anniversary of the uprising. In December, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack recommended that the Justice Department charge Trump with four crimes related to the riot, including conspiracy to defraud the government and incitement or assistance to an insurrection.

An 845-page panel report also accused Trump of spearheading a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election results and being the “central cause” of the June 6 attack. January.

Trump also faces a number of other lawsuits from police officers injured in the Capitol riot.

The former president faces three separate lawsuits from Capitol Police officers Briana Kirkland and Marcus Moore, as well as Metropolitan Police Department officers Bobby Tabron and DeDivine K. Carter, who allege Trump is responsible for the January 6 attack and thus, the injuries the officers suffered during the violence.

In August, District Judge Amit Mehta dismissed Trump’s attempts to have the lawsuits dismissed citing the claim that he had absolute immunity because his actions fell within his presidential duties.

In November, Washington District Judge Emmet Sullivan also ruled that Trump could not use the defense of absolute immunity in a lawsuit brought by the NAACP and the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and the Republican National Committee committed civil rights violations by attempting to disenfranchise voters in the days following the 2020 election through means of “targeted harassment, intimidation and effort to prevent “full counting and certification” of valid ballots in a number of states.

In a Dec. 26 Truth Social article, Trump said “I did nothing wrong” in regards to the Jan. 6 attack, while once again claiming “I have full immunity” despite everything.

06/01/2022: This article has been updated with a statement from Donald Trump’s spokesperson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-jan6-lawsuit-brian-sicknick-capitol-police-1771794 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos