



The spike in Covid-19 cases in China has sparked renewed apprehension around the world. Millions of people would be infected, and hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed. What makes all of this particularly concerning is the refusal of the Chinese authorities to share authentic information with its own people and with the world about the scale of the pandemic, the mutations of the coronavirus in the country and the nature of its spread. . China has been parsimonious with the truth from the start. He declined to disclose whether the virus was created in a lab or had natural origins. He failed to tell the world about the virus and its spread in late 2019 in a timely manner, choosing instead to let large numbers of Chinese out of Wuhan and spread the virus around the world. He watched, pleased with his own authoritarian regime’s ability to stop the virus from spreading internally by shutting down cities and entire regions at will, while the rest of the world suffered millions of infections and deaths in reason for its export. Read | Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ in Covid politics That this smug arrogance has been belied cannot be ignored by the world now as there is the danger of another wave of the pandemic from China. Acting in the dark, in the absence of authentic information from Xi Jinping’s regime, several countries have announced new entry restrictions for travelers from China. Chinese authorities have called the measures discriminatory and an effort to undermine the Chinese regime. They warned against countermeasures. Fearing Chinese retaliation, several countries, especially developing ones that rely heavily on China’s trade and aid, have withdrawn these restrictions. This Chinese bullying must stop. Xi’s own drastic measures have imposed an unbearable burden on the Chinese people. Beijing even shut down the world for almost three years. Its sharp objections now, having suddenly gone from extreme control to removing all restrictions and leaving its citizens to fend for themselves, reeks of the hypocrisy and irresponsible behavior of the government of a great country, which seeks to impress on the world its values ​​and character. The world cannot sit idly by and watch Xi’s regime leave its citizens to fend for themselves and refuse to share reliable information on the pandemic situation in the country. The international community must make it clear to China that if it is to be part of the community of nations, it must follow the standards and diligently measure and share authentic information on all aspects of the pandemic and its current rise in China with his own people. as well as with the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/second-edit/xi-regime-must-behave-or-be-isolated-1178589.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

