A rift emerges between Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi over a vote of confidence





CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi (L) and PTI leader Imran Khan. Government of Punjab

Differences have apparently emerged between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi over the vote of confidence, with the latter refusing to vote.

The PTI president instructed senior party leaders to ensure that the provincial chief executive takes a vote of confidence before January 11, but CM Elahi ruled that out, saying the order of the governor of the Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman for the vote of confidence is “illegal”. “.

PTI Senior Deputy Chairman Fawad Chaudhry said the party wanted the chief minister to take the vote of confidence before January 11 as the Lahore High Court (LHC) would resume hearing the motion for Elahi against his dismissal as chief minister the day and the coalition. plans to show the court that their CM has the trust of the house.

But after Elahi’s reluctance to vote, sources told Geo News on Friday that the PTI leader had ordered party chiefs to ensure the vote took place and if anyone was creating obstacles to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, then the PTI legislators would resign from the house.

Imran’s warning comes as CM Elahi, who previously said he would support the PTI leader’s decisions, is now seeking to stay in office for longer than the former prime minister expected.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan convened the house session on January 9, which was previously scheduled to take place on January 11.

Although the LHC prevented the chief minister from dissolving the assembly, the governor of Punjab said that if CM Elahi accepts the vote of confidence, then it is his prerogative to dissolve the legislature.

Trouble also apparently arose for the chief minister after independent lawmaker Syeda Zahra Naqvi said she was an ally of the PTI and not Elahi, The News reported, with three PTI members also set to rebel. against the party’s decision to support PML-Chief Q.

“Imran Khan doesn’t care what I say”

Meanwhile, commenting on the political atmosphere in the province, CM Elahi said he says what he wants to the PTI leader and he doesn’t mind.

Imran Khan doesn’t care what I say because it later turns out to be correct, the Punjab chief minister said during a summons at the University of Punjab.

He added that there was nothing short about the decisions Khan made. Imran Khan is a leader who is unafraid, unapologetic and unsold. He is a true and upright man. But if there is something wrong, then I always express it in front of him, Elahi added.

The CM further stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, on the other hand, started propaganda against him by ridiculing his funding source.

The PML-N takes dollars abroad from here, while Ishaq Dar brings them back. The federal government has unleashed an inflation storm that refuses to stop, the province’s chief executive said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1027854-rift-emerges-between-imran-khan-parvez-elahi-over-trust-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos