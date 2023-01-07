Politics
Trkiye averted global food crisis with grain deal – Erdogan
While the disruption of grain shipments to world markets due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis has led to a global threat of famine, Trkiyes’ diplomatic efforts have helped prevent the problem, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on 6 January. Tendency reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.
We averted a serious crisis for humanity by ensuring the start of grain shipments through the multi-pronged diplomacy we carried out as Trkiye, he said, addressing the meeting on the Ziraat Bank agricultural ecosystem.
This situation showed the importance of Trkiyes’ own agricultural production capacity, he said. It was once again understood how happy the support we have given our farmers, the amenities we have provided and the arrangements we have made since our time in office.
The Ziraat Bank Agricultural Ecosystem meeting is another manifestation of the same effort, he said.
We consider the agricultural sector with all its relevant areas and its main element, our farmers, as a whole, the president said.
We develop our policies and practices taking into consideration all the elements of this large ecosystem, Erdogan said, noting that a disruption of just one link in the chain would affect the whole system.
Therefore, we are taking steps that would develop the whole system without ignoring any link of the process that extends from farmers to consumers, Erdogan said.
Our Ziraat Banks services to the agricultural sector are equally wide in their range. As we strengthen the agricultural sector with new arrangements, supports and incentives, we are addressing the whole system, he added.
The industrial revolution and the subsequent technological revolution have made people’s daily lives much easier, however, the land retains its value as a fundamental source of life, Erdogan said.
We work to protect our lands with all the values that grow under or on them, especially grains, fruits, vegetables and animals, and to support our farmers who cultivate them, he said.
At a time when the population of Trkiyes reached 85 million and the world population reached 8 billion, if one ignores the land and the farmers who cultivate it, one would ignore the future, the president pointed out.
The President also announced several loan formulas for farmers. While the amount of loans to farmers has been increased, interest rates have remained low.
The support loan to farmers will cover all their expenses until the harvest period. Farmers will be able to meet expenses during the period when they cannot earn income. The interest rate to be paid on 250,000 Turkish liras per person will be 9.75% per annum, with a maturity of up to 36 months.
We want the added value of the final good to remain with our producers, thanks to the loan that we will support to small and medium-sized enterprises that process agricultural products. The upper limit of our loan is 15 million lira and the annual interest rate is 4.75%, excluding the part paid by the state, he said.
The third security is an agricultural debt transfer loan, he said. With this loan, we aim to relieve our farmers, who have used high interest rate loans from other banks, from this burden, with the favorable terms we will offer to our Ziraat Bank, he said. .
|
Sources
2/ https://en.trend.az/world/turkey/3691848.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trkiye averted global food crisis with grain deal – Erdogan
- Pak Jokowi Caution! There is a “warning” from the IMF and the World Bank
- Amid Protests Against SRK’s Pathaan, FWICE Releases Statement Against Bollywood Boycott Trend
- Prince Harry reveals Princess Charlotte cried amid pre-wedding drama
- How to get notifications from Google Calendar so you never miss a meeting or event
- A rift emerges between Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi over a vote of confidence
- Universal Studios to Resume Super Nintendo World Presale
- New Cars in 2023: What’s Coming and When
- Women’s Tennis Gear for Spring Slate Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- What You Need to Know About Newly Approved Alzheimer’s Drugs
- Xi’s regime must behave or isolate itself
- The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December