Trkiye averted global food crisis with grain deal – Erdogan

While the disruption of grain shipments to world markets due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis has led to a global threat of famine, Trkiyes’ diplomatic efforts have helped prevent the problem, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on 6 January. Tendency reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

We averted a serious crisis for humanity by ensuring the start of grain shipments through the multi-pronged diplomacy we carried out as Trkiye, he said, addressing the meeting on the Ziraat Bank agricultural ecosystem.

This situation showed the importance of Trkiyes’ own agricultural production capacity, he said. It was once again understood how happy the support we have given our farmers, the amenities we have provided and the arrangements we have made since our time in office.

The Ziraat Bank Agricultural Ecosystem meeting is another manifestation of the same effort, he said.

We consider the agricultural sector with all its relevant areas and its main element, our farmers, as a whole, the president said.

We develop our policies and practices taking into consideration all the elements of this large ecosystem, Erdogan said, noting that a disruption of just one link in the chain would affect the whole system.

Therefore, we are taking steps that would develop the whole system without ignoring any link of the process that extends from farmers to consumers, Erdogan said.

Our Ziraat Banks services to the agricultural sector are equally wide in their range. As we strengthen the agricultural sector with new arrangements, supports and incentives, we are addressing the whole system, he added.

The industrial revolution and the subsequent technological revolution have made people’s daily lives much easier, however, the land retains its value as a fundamental source of life, Erdogan said.

We work to protect our lands with all the values ​​that grow under or on them, especially grains, fruits, vegetables and animals, and to support our farmers who cultivate them, he said.

At a time when the population of Trkiyes reached 85 million and the world population reached 8 billion, if one ignores the land and the farmers who cultivate it, one would ignore the future, the president pointed out.

The President also announced several loan formulas for farmers. While the amount of loans to farmers has been increased, interest rates have remained low.

The support loan to farmers will cover all their expenses until the harvest period. Farmers will be able to meet expenses during the period when they cannot earn income. The interest rate to be paid on 250,000 Turkish liras per person will be 9.75% per annum, with a maturity of up to 36 months.

We want the added value of the final good to remain with our producers, thanks to the loan that we will support to small and medium-sized enterprises that process agricultural products. The upper limit of our loan is 15 million lira and the annual interest rate is 4.75%, excluding the part paid by the state, he said.

The third security is an agricultural debt transfer loan, he said. With this loan, we aim to relieve our farmers, who have used high interest rate loans from other banks, from this burden, with the favorable terms we will offer to our Ziraat Bank, he said. .