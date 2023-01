John Bolton promises to run for president in 2024 to prevent Donald Trump from securing the White House

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Former US national security adviser John Bolton has pledged to launch a presidential bid and take on Donald Trump, whose support he says is waning.

The 74-year-old foreign policy hawk has never held elected office but said he believes he can win in two years, pushing America to a tougher line against nations like China and Russia .

A longtime supporter of the invasion of Iraq, Mr Bolton claimed in an interview with a British broadcaster that his run would not be a vanity project.

I would not run as a vanity candidate. If I didn’t think I could race seriously, I wouldn’t race, he told ITV Good Morning Britain.

I would get the nomination and I would do it mainly on the basis that we need a much stronger foreign policy.

John Bolton warns Russia ‘not to spoil the US election’

Mr. Bolton served as George W Bush’s US ambassador to the United Nations, championed the invasion of Iraq and often lobbied for regime change in places like Iran. In 2012, he was among those who were talked about as a possible challenger to Barack Obama, but in the end nothing materialized.

Of his desire for the United States to take a more hawkish stance on foreign policy, he said: I think it’s important that it’s understood not only in Moscow, but also in places like Beijing, that unprovoked aggression against your neighbors is not something the United States and its allies will tolerate.

In December 2022, Mr. Bolton suggested he would run if no other GOP candidate came forward to condemn Mr. Trump’s comments on social media about a possible suspension of the Constitution.

I’d love to see Shermanesque statements from all potential nominees, he told NBC News. If I don’t see that, I will seriously consider going in.

He said the former presidents’ statement should be considered disqualifying for public office.

I think to be a presidential candidate, you can’t just say, I support the constitution, he said. You have to say that I would oppose those who undermine it.

Last November, shortly after the midterm elections, Mr. Trump launched his third bid for the White House. He is the only person to have officially declared himself and as such is considered the favorite.

Still, a number of others are expected to enter the race, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr. Bolton served from April 2018 to September 2019 as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser.

Previously, he thought he had been overlooked for the post of Secretary of State because Mr Trump did not like his mustache.

In September 2019, Mr. Bolton left the administration and claimed he had resigned, while Mr. Trump claimed he had been fired.

In 2020, Mr. Trump described Mr. Bolton as one of the dumbest people in Washington.

Asked how he felt about facing his former boss, Mr Bolton said: I think Trump’s support within the party itself is in terminal decline.

