During the Covid outbreak, Boris Johnson was subtly forced to wear a mask
During the pandemic, Boris Johnson became an unwitting victim of his own psychological operations team when they used her skills to get him to put on a mask.
The leader of No10’s Behavioral Insights team, sometimes known as the ‘Nudge Unit’, described how it embarrassed the former PM to hide his face by showing him images of other international leaders covering his face.
Mr Johnson was notoriously hesitant to adhere to Covid guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of infection, particularly at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Professor David Halpern, however, revealed that they used their coercive abilities to persuade him to adhere to his own regulations.
The nudge unit was responsible for most of the government’s messaging on the pandemic, including the slogans ‘Hands, face, space’ and ‘Stay home, protect the NHS’.
Professor Halpern told the Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute: ‘We provided him with a set of slides at one point. It featured a series of photographs of virtually every international leader wearing a mask, followed by a photograph of him without a mask.
He noted that this had the effect of demonstrating that “mask wearing is now the norm for world leaders.”
The nudge unit was created by David Cameron’s government and is credited with positively influencing behavior through small, non-legislative changes.
Some of his past accomplishments have included improving the diversity of the police force, helping the Job Center get more people off welfare, and increasing the number of organ donors.
Earlier this year, however, its co-founder accused the government of deploying scare tactics to force individuals to comply with Covid regulations during the pandemic.
Simon Ruda, a behavioral scientist, said a “propaganda” focus had been placed on modeling and data.
Professor Halpern said in his own interview, first reported by the Telegraph today, that he believes behavioral ‘scaffolding’ could be created to boost the use of face masks in the UK.
Noting their prevalence in Southeast Asian countries, he said, “You try to establish cues that call people back.” Eventually, as it becomes a habit, it becomes more automatic, at which point the scaffolding can be removed. Comparable to a booster shot for your vaccine.
In November 2021, Mr Johnson’s mask-wearing habits made headlines after he apologized for not covering up during a medical visit.
After being captured without face covering during a visit to Hexham General Hospital, he claimed he broke the rules for “barely 30 seconds”.
As he initially refused to apologise, he insisted on wearing a mask wherever coronavirus guidelines require it.
However, days later he apologized when questioned by Parliament’s powerful Liaison Committee.
