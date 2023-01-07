Imran Khan says establishment not acting neutral in vote of confidence





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Friday that the establishment was not acting neutral on the confidence vote of the Chief Minister of Punjab (CM ) Pervaiz Elahi, reported ARY News.

While addressing a delegation of court reporters in Lahore today, Imran Khan said the PTI and its allies were preparing for a vote of confidence if the court issues such an order to the Punjab CM.

He alleged that the establishment was apparently not acting neutral in the vote of confidence. Our people are approached and so far three MPAs have informed us that they have been contacted. The head of the PTI claimed that the MPAs were asked to drop the Punjab CM in the vote of confidence.

READ: PUNJAB CM REFUSED TO TAKE CONFIDENCE VOTE

Khan said the PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) are political allies and that Pervaiz Elahi has his own position regarding former army chief General Retd Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said Pervaiz Elahi could not ask the PTI leadership to change their position. Khan made it clear once again that his political party is not fighting the establishment but fighting for justice.

The head of the PTI told court reporters that no dialogue will take place with the thieves. He promised that the PTI would immediately organize local government (LG) polls after he came to power.

READ: PTI DECIDE TO DISCOVER THE STREETS AGAIN

He reiterated his allegations against the former army chief and said General Retd Bajwa does not consider acts of corruption and all corruption cases have been dissolved.

Commenting on the horse trade ahead of the confidence vote, he said defectors would no longer get any support from nationals.

Imran Khan said the PTI will not back down from its narrative and will continue to expose the people who are behind the crisis in the country.

The delegation of court reporters includes Abid Khan, Ibadul Haq, Zainul Abideen, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Waqas, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq Salman Awan, Shakir Awan and Faisal Khan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab’s CM Pervaiz Elahi declined to vote for confidence and said the government was strong.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-says-establishment-not-acting-neutral-on-vote-of-confidence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos