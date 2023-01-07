Romualdez: There is ‘mutual respect’ between Marcos Jr. and Xi on maritime issues

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez said the recently concluded meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a great success, even though they discussed a range of topics including the maritime claims of both countries.

Romualdez said the two leaders respect each other.

The president was able to personally convey to President Xi Jinping the concerns of the Filipinos: fishing issues, maritime claims issues, these very sensitive issues. But he was brought up in an atmosphere of mutual respect and equality, Romualdez said after returning from a state visit to China where he was part of the Philippine delegation.

And that is why this state visit was so successful because we could see the complicity, the personal exchanges between the two presidents, he added.

The sincerity, he said, was very evident in the two Heads of State and this will go a long way in resolving all such issues, whether contentious or not, in the future.

Meanwhile, Marcos has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan, to visit the Philippines.

After this state visit, our president invited President Xi Jinping and his wife the First Lady, First Lady Peng Liyuan, to come to the Philippines, Romualdez said.

You can see there was chemistry from the start,” added Romualdez.

Romualdez said the state visit to China also opened doors for inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchanges between the two countries’ congresses.

“We have very many areas of agreement, so we want to strengthen them further with direct engagement at different levels,” Romualdez added.

JPD

