General Bajwa wanted Pakistan to progress under the leadership of Imran Khan: PM





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO). pakistan radio

Calling Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan a hypocrite, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday it was now a matter for everyone to see how General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had helped the former Prime Minister achieve his political goals.

“In a bid to pull the country out of crisis, the Pakistan Armed Forces and General Bajwa gave all possible support to Imran Khan, but he failed,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said at the launching ceremony of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) in Islamabad. .

General Bajwa wanted Pakistan to advance under the leadership of Imran Khan, but the latter failed as prime minister, the outgoing prime minister has said. Imran Khan launches accusations against those who brought him to power.

What language does Khan use against Gen Bajwa? He has nothing to envy to the abuses, he said, adding that the leader of the PTI had destroyed Pakistani society.

Khan ruined relations with friendly countries

Lashing out at the former prime minister, who was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he had ruined Islamabad’s relations with friendly countries that have always supported Pakistan.

Khan accused Chinese companies of corruption, which angered Beijing, he added. I cannot divulge the details here because my position does not allow it.

Traders urged to save “national resources”

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the business community to support the government’s recently announced energy saving plan marking the early closure of markets and restaurants, to ensure wise use of national resources and reduce the import bill.

I call on the business community to support the government [for energy conservation]. This will reduce oil imports and lower the rate of the dollar which will then be spent on the progress of the country, including agriculture and medicine, he added.

The Prime Minister said that any difficulty faced by a nation requires collective action and expressed the hope that traders across the country will participate in this jihad to save national resources.

The government respects its commitments with the IMF

Referring to his telephone conversation with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday, the Prime Minister assured that, unlike his predecessor, the government in place would respect its commitments with the international lender without further burdening the masses.

However, he also sensitized the head of the IMF on the economic situation of the country affected by the worst floods and clarified that his government had already taxed the rich but could no longer weigh on the poor.

The Prime Minister also said that an IMF delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in 2-3 days to resume and finalize the ninth economic review to release a bailout tranche of $1.1 billion which has been sorely needed.

He also briefed the assembly on his 45-minute telephone conversation with the Chinese premier on Thursday during which the latter assured him not to leave Pakistan alone, which the premier said showed improvement bilateral relations strained by the poor foreign policy of the previous government.

The Prime Minister assured that the coalition government would do its utmost for the relief of the masses, including the provision of jobs.

He expressed determination that under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharifs, the incumbent government would lead Pakistan to become a great nation.

Additional APP input

