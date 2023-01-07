



Donald Trump sued by girlfriend of deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick

The girlfriend of US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick is suing former President Donald Trump along with two of the Capitol rioters.

Sandra Garza, Sicknick’s girlfriend, is asking that each of the defendants pay $10 million, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday. His lawyer says any recovery resulting from the lawsuit will be donated to charity.

The lawsuit accuses Trump of directly instigating “the violence at the US Capitol that followed and then watched with approval as the building was overrun.”

“After the Defendant Trump’s speech ended, insurgents charged up the hill surrounding the U.S. Capitol and began scaling the exterior walls of the building. Officers reported rioters attacking them with metal poles. order and local leaders issued pleas for help. The mob broke down gates erected to protect the United States Capitol and attacked officers,” the lawsuit states.

Julian Elie Khater, a defendant in the lawsuit, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers on January 6, 2021. The Justice Department says Khater used pepper spray which injured law enforcement officers of the order.

George Pierre Tanios, another defendant in the trial, was initially charged with assaulting a police officer but later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.

“Nothing can return Officer Sicknick to his fiancée or his family, but this trial is an important part of the process to hold accountable those who caused his death. Former President Donald Trump has called on Khater and Tanios to Washington DC to attack the Capitol and they responded It directly caused the death of Officer Sicknick,” said Matt Kaiser, who is an attorney representing Garza.

United States Capitol Police say Sicknick “died of injuries sustained while on duty” and “was injured while physically engaging with protesters.”

Sicknick, according to Capitol Police, returned to his office where he collapsed, then was taken to a local hospital “where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Washington D.C. Chief Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz found no evidence during an autopsy that Sicknick died of an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, but died of “acute trunk infarctions.” cerebellar and cerebellar due to acute thrombosis of the basilar artery”.

Diaz told the Washington Post that the events of January 6, 2021 “played a part in his condition.”

A Trump spokesperson reacted to the lawsuit in a comment to Fox News Digital.

“President Trump has made it clear and unequivocal that Americans should ‘speak their voices peacefully and patriotically.’ Yet Big Tech companies have unilaterally censored and suppressed his calls for peace and should therefore be held accountable for their appalling actions. .In contrast, radical Democrats like Maxine Waters and many others have promoted ultra-violence against conservatives and those who will not bow down.President Trump is immune to frivolous attacks and will continue to focus fully on his mission to make America great,” the spokesperson said.

Fox News’ Megan Henney and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

