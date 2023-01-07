Boris Johnson had ‘problem’ responding to race report due to ‘poor record’, peers say | Politics News





Boris Johnson had a ‘problem’ responding to a controversial race report because of his ‘poor record on the issue’, one of its lead authors has claimed. The Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities published its findings in 2021 after examining racial disparities in Britain following the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. But the report has been criticized for claiming the UK ‘no longer has’ a rigged system against minorities, with campaigners claiming it ignores the concerns of people from black and ethnic minorities. It took a year for the government to publish its official responsebut promised in March 2022 to “translate the findings of the commission’s report into concrete actions”. The Politics Live: The main reason voters are leaving their opinion on Brexit revealed In an interview with The House magazine, committee chairman Lord Sewell went on to defend his findings, asking if his fiercest critics had read it in full. However, he claimed Mr Johnson struggled to respond to the report at the time, telling him: ‘Racing is tough for me.’ Learn more about Black Lives Matter The former prime minister has come under fire for some of his earlier remarks, including comparing women wearing burkhas to “letterboxes” and calling black people “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles”. “He can’t… deliver a nuanced argument on race given his track record,” Lord Sewell told the magazine. Read more:

Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities defends report, saying critics ’tilted towards misrepresentation’

Sewell race review: Ministers slammed for ‘unconditional’ acceptance of controversial report A spokesman for Mr Johnson said there had been a ‘misunderstanding’ and that he had an ‘excellent record’, having commissioned the report himself. “It has been suggested that as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson will present the report himself,” the spokesman added. “He correctly declined to do so because the report was independent of the government.” Image:

The report was commissioned after the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK

In the interview, Lord Sewell also revealed he wanted Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy to join the committee to avoid accusations of bias, but claimed it had been blocked by the leader of the gone, Sir Keir Starmer. “What happened was that [Mr Lammy] wanted to do it, said the peer. He then went to talk to Starmer. And then he said, ‘Well, because of politics, I can’t come'”. A Labor source called the claim ‘completely absurd’ and said Mr Lammy had never intended to join the commission. Lord Sewell also claimed that then Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch ‘wasn’t so comfortable’ with the report’s recommendations that low-level Class B drug possession offenses should be addressed through public health solutions. But he said she later agreed ‘she had to take an independent report and run with it’.

