Khan urges young cricketers to impress Red Force coaches





Sports Jonathan Ramnanansingh 5 hours ago Imran Khan –

JONATHAN RAMNANSINGH

VETERAN TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan wants his less experienced squads for the upcoming Senior North/South Classic weeks to seize this opportunity and get the attention of team selectors as preparations peak ahead of the regional tournament in four days of West Indies Cricket .

Khan is captain of the South team; one who has a wealth of experience and youthful talent.

The most seasoned contenders like Khan, Jason Mohammed and Shannon Gabriel and joined by talented youngsters like Cephas Cooper, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Kissoondath, Jyd Goolie, Justin Manick, Shaaron Lewis, Rajeev Ramnath, Shiva Sankar and Ryan Bandoo.

This year’s North/South Classic, which takes place on Thursday, is the last tryout match for players wishing to be selected for the Red Force squad for the four-day tournament.

Khan wants his younger generation of troops, most of whom have already started the 2023 season competing in the Namalco Under-23 Cup, to perform well and give themselves a real shot at breaking into the Red Force team.

The Classic, he thinks, can catapult them into Red Force’s setup.

I was part of that game at the time. I scored a few runs, took a few wickets and got selected (for Red Force). This game is important, the last trial game of the season, it’s important that the guys, even the senior players, perform well to be selected.

(Young players) have been training with us for a while now and it’s a good opportunity for them to show their talent. Let’s hope they take this opportunity to prove they can take it to the next level and hopefully things go well for them, he said.

North, Khan said, also has a number of experienced players and is managed by former West Indies player Darren Bravo.

Also among them are West Indies Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, Jeremy Solozano, Khary Pierre, Keagan Simmons and Terrance Hinds. Their young group includes Sion Hackett, Vikash Mohan and Mikkel Govia among others.

North is coached by former Red Force player Rayad Emrit while South will be coached by Debideen Manick.

Khan added, If you look at the two teams, it’s probably the best group of guys in the country and the performance will have a lot to play for on the day.

Throughout the year guys keep asking for this game (Classic). It’s important for both teams. At the end of the day cricket must win and hopefully its south.

Khan is also part of the regional four-day squad currently in training with Red Force coach David Furlonge. He was also part of the TT team that won the coveted title in 2005. Since then, however, the title has continued to elude the reds, whites and blacks.

Khan hopes the teams’ fortunes will change this time around.

I think we’re settling down. We have been training together for two years. It’s about understanding your personal game and what you need to bring to the table for the team to be successful and I think that’s a key role that young players need to understand that going forward, a- he declared.

The first two rounds of the four days will feature the six territorial franchise teams playing from February 1 to February 11 at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium, as well as the CCG and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

After a break of almost five weeks, the last three rounds will be played from March 15 to April 1 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Tarouba), Queens Park Oval (St Clair) and Diego Martin Sports Complex (Diego Martin) in Trinidad, after which the champions will be crowned and awarded the Headley-Weekes Trophy, a symbol of supremacy in the West Indies’ premier four-day competitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsday.co.tt/2023/01/06/khan-urges-young-cricketers-to-impress-red-force-selectors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos