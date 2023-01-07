Connect with us

Xi Jinping hails China’s Covid policy and avoids discussing public anger at it

 


During his New Year’s public address, Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his COVID-19 policy, calling it logical and well thought out. According to Xi, China has modified its Covid response as much as possible in light of the changing situation by adopting a targeted and science-based strategy.

Xi stressed that authorities and members of the public, especially those in the community and medical profession, have courageously maintained their positions throughout. Everyone’s journey has not been easy, he added, but through extraordinary efforts, China has overcome incomparable difficulties and obstacles.

The sudden withdrawal of the zero-COVID policy and the government’s lack of preparedness, which caused a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, were not mentioned by Xi Jinping in his first public address of the new year.

Xi Jinping avoided discussing the suffering of the people, his recent surge of anger or how his reaction caused the government to reverse its position in his speech. Notably, China adopted a strict policy that included lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone, according to Xi, was hanging on with incredible tenacity, and the light of hope was right in front of us. Perseverance and unity lead to triumph, he said. In his speech, the deaths caused by the coronavirus were not even mentioned once. According to the Chinese president, the country has had to deal with natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, droughts and forest fires, as well as occupational accidents.

Following protests across China, the government changed its stance on the issue. The Chinese president added that China has entered a new stage of the Covid response, where there are still many difficult obstacles to overcome.

The outrage people had towards the Chinese president’s Covid policy, according to Geo-Politik, had not affected him. He emphasized the value of communication and consultation in building consensus throughout his speech.

