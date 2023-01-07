House Speaker chaos signals Donald Trump’s waning influence





McCarthy may win, but the process was lousy for the institution, the Republicans and Trump. “He’s losing them. Finally,” said a Trump critic.

A week of House speaker chaos revealed one thing about Donald Trump: He can’t seem to get his MAGA house in order.

Repeated rejections by his staunch allies of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as the new Speaker of the House, over several days of voting, have further exposed the extremities of the former president’s power over his own movement. If McCarthy cringes as a speaker, the savage process still looked awfully ugly for the institution, Republicans and Trump.

Trump made overtures to the faction opposing McCarthy, whom Trump called “my Kevin.” They didn’t listen. With more than a dozen votes, they answered “my Kevin” with “never Kevin”, making it the most contested speaker’s race since 1821.

“He loses them. Finally,” said criminal defense attorney Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican who monitors Trump’s base online.

Even former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke agreed on ‘CNN Tonight’ that Trump’s influence over Republicans is ‘absolutely’ waning after his endorsement by McCarthy failed to win. more votes for him.

House dissenters have clashed with McCarthy on issues unrelated to Trump. They want more power for base members and an easier way to remove the speaker. And they just don’t trust McCarthy.

But their opposition to him is also an embarrassing blow for Trump, who has put his waning political capital on the line for the California Republican and failed to coerce his MAGA supporters into line.

“REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT, EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT,” Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday.

His plea made no difference, moving no votes.

At one point he tried to pass the loss off as “VICTORY” because he said the many votes made “the position and the process of becoming President GREATER AND MORE IMPORTANT”.

The drama began on Tuesday, and it wasn’t until Friday that McCarthy managed to make headway in overturning the members’ votes. At McCarthy’s worst time, 20 Republicans opposed him and one voted “present.” But at the end of the week, only seven Republicans voted “no”.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was among them.

“Let’s stop the slander and campaign tactics to get people to turn against us, even if my favorite president calls us and says, ‘We have to stop this,'” Boebert told the House on Wednesday.

“I think you actually have to turn the tide,” she continued. “The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, ‘Sir, you don’t have the votes, and it’s time to step aside.'”

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida challenged Trump by twice naming the former president as a speaker. But he was the only Republican to vote for Trump.

“Sad!”

On Wednesday, Gaetz told Fox News Digital that Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy made no difference to him.

“Sad!” Gaetz said in a Trump-style statement. “It doesn’t change my view of McCarthy, or Trump, or my vote.”

Trump, now a 2024 presidential candidate, endorsed 80% of the anti-McCarthy camp ahead of the 2022 midterms, leaving only elected Representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona, Andy Harris of Maryland, Chip Roy of Texas and Keith Self from Texas to fend for themselves.

The former president’s pleas to rally behind McCarthy must have rung hollow for newcomers to Congress, elected representatives Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Self, who all voted squarely with the anti-McCarthy block until Friday. afternoon. Representative-elect Eli Crane of Arizona remained with the Rebels until the Thirteenth Ballot.

Representative-elect Cory Mills, a freshman who has always supported McCarthy, said he appreciates a vigorous debate. colleagues he suspected of obstructing Trump’s America First program for personal gain.

“If the primary concern is your position, your committee assignment, the title you hold, that’s yourself over the country,” Mills said.

The brazen defiance of Trump’s wishes from his supporters extended outside the Capitol. The dissidents have the support of the Conservative Action Project, a group of activists and organizations that includes Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. They blasted McCarthy in an open letter Wednesday and encouraged more Republicans to join his opponents.

Some anti-McCarthy Republicans met Friday at the offices of the Conservative Partnership Institute, which is headed by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Sen. Jim DeMint, Yahoo News reported.

As rebel Republicans nominated other anti-McCarthy members, 212 Democrats, now the minority party, consistently voted for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. “He’s not kowtowing to a so-called former president or making excuses,” Rep. Pete Aguilar, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said during an apparent search of Trump and McCarthy’s home.

“He still has the power to destroy”

Trump, himself, has struggled as he faces growing legal challenges. Republicans blamed him for their midterm losses. Most Americans 55% have an unfavorable opinion of him, according to an average of FiveThirtyEight polls. When he invited reporters to a “media availability” at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on New Year’s Eve, no cable news network covered him, according to Raw Story.

“Trump is not unimportant because he still has the power to destroy,” Charlie Sykes, editor of The Bulwark, wrote Thursday. “A single statement on his failure site could kill all of McCarthy’s ambitions.”

But Sykes wrote that his “diminished influence was remarkably evident” at House events. “Trump threw his weight behind his Kevin, only to be blown away by his most loyal supporters,” he added.

Filipkowski told Insider that the members of MAGA House “only yawn and roll their eyes” because “they know he’s lost the plot” while remaining “isolated” at Mar-a-Lago and ” surrounded by “yes” men.

What Trump says matters because if he withdrew his support, McCarthy “would be fried,” Filipkowski said, but his word doesn’t carry as much weight as before his midterm disaster. House members who respond to the MAGA base have no reason to fear Trump on this, he said.

“They have the voters on it, not him,” Filipkowski said.

