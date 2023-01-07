PM Modi has turned Congress’ ‘Look East policy’ into ‘Act East policy’: Amit Shah in Manipur









Moirang: On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah heavily criticized Congress and said the slogan for the North East was “Look East”, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed to “Act East and added that the BJP had freed Manipur from terrorism.

“Previously, the Congress slogan for the North East was ‘Look East’, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaced with ‘Act East’. We have transformed Congress’ ‘Look East Policy’ into ‘Act East Policy’. We do what we promise,” said Amit Shah as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Manipur. Shah laid the foundation stone of Rs 1,400 crore in the state.

He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the northeast, especially Manipur, has become insurgency-free. He also said that Prime Minister Modi had increased connectivity (both air and road) between northeastern states.

“We promised to liberate Manipur from terrorism, today Manipur is totally free from terrorism and is walking the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and CM N Biren Singh,” Shah said addressing the audience. .

Hailing the work of the party over the past 8 years, he said the BJP government has been working hard for the development of the state and has invested Rs 3.45 crore in several development projects.

“In just 8 years, Prime Minister Modi has visited Manipur 51 times and invested Rs 3.45 million lakh for various development projects. It is a proud moment for all of us,” Shah said.

He also said India’s first 325-acre Sports University and Olympians Park are being built in Manipur which will inspire the youth of the state.

He claimed that under Biren’s leadership, the citizens of the state were receiving benefits under various programs like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, etc.

“Manipur, which was once the hub of insurgency and terrorism, is now seen as the hub of hope, peace and stability,” said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah also unveiled a 165-foot-long Tiranga, the tallest in the North East, at Azad Hind Fauj’s historic headquarters in Moirang, where Netaji’s INA hoisted the Tiranga in 1944.

“Immensely proud to unveil a 165ft long Tiranga, the tallest in the North East at the historic ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ headquarters in Moirang, where Netaji’s INA hoisted Tiranga in 1944. Tiranga will continue to remind us the heroes of our fight for freedom and inspiring young people,” Shah tweeted.

Underscoring the commitment of the Modi government to honor true heroes, he said the Modi government is committed to honoring the true heroes of Indian freedom struggle so that future generations can know their sacrifices.

“This is a deserved tribute to the legendary Netaji Subash Babu, INA and all the brave hearts of Manipur, who fought for our independence. The Modi government is committed to honoring the true heroes of the struggle for Indian freedom so future generations can know of their sacrifices,” Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shah and Biren Singh inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College in Churachandpur and hoisted the 175ft high national flag at the INA headquarters in Moirang. (YEARS)

