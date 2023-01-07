Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Avantika Malik, has found love again? Latest PICS go viral





Imran Khan, Avantika Malik

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik are estranged and would not get back together despite their efforts to make their marriage work. Now, Avantika’s new post with a mystery man has sparked dating rumours. Photos of Imran Khan’s ex-wife with a man named Sahib Singh Lamba have gone viral on social media.

Has Avantika found new love in THIS mystery man?

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik took to Instagram on Friday (January 6th) to share glimpses of her December discharge with her family and some selfies with a mystery man named Sahib Singh Lamba.

In the photos, she shared glimpses of her family reunion, her daughter Imara’s lovely Christmas 2022 look, and some selfies with Lamba.

In one collage, she can be seen pairing up with Lamba and happily posing with him. In the last photo, she can be seen posing with him as they both hold a glass of drink in their hands. The photo appears to be from their New Year’s Eve party.

She captioned the post, “#decemberdump in January!! It was the szn but it’s over now.”

Looked:

The separation of Imran and Avantika

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and became parents to daughter Imara in 2014. After eight years together, the couple reportedly separated in 2019. Reports say Imran and Avantika are not getting back together. Despite being separated for more than two years now, the estranged couple have yet to file for divorce, according to reports.

Imran Khan’s last appearance

Recently, Imran Khan made a rare public appearance during the engagement of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, to Nupur Shikhare.

Imran Khan on the labor front

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and later acted in films such as Delly Belly, Kidnap, Break Ke Baad, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Katti Batti among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/imran-khans-estranged-wife-avantika-malik-found-love-again-latest-pics-go-viral-bollywood-news-article-96791475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos