Donald Trump’s Scornful Leak – emptywheel





A month ago, I noted that several stories about Trump hiring a company to search for other stolen documents were wildly inconsistent.

Both WaPo and CNN told stories of searches conducted by a professional firm on other Trump properties, looking for stolen classified documents.

In addition to at least three paragraphs that are affirmatively misleading (one that doesn’t push back a bullshit quote about how cooperative Trump has been, one that describes Trump’s outright obstruction as a breach of trust, and a which claims that Trump is trying to avoid another high profile search when the additional search was ordered by Chief Justice Beryl Howell) WaPodescribes only the Bedminster and, later, Trump Tower searches.

Trump’s legal team hired an outside firm to raid his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, and, more recently, Trump Tower in New York, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. to discuss sensitive information.

In one paragraph, he describes that Trump’s attorneys told the DOJ they hadn’t produced more documents, but in a follow-up, WaPo describes an attestation that may or may not apply only to Bedminster.

I made the post because of the inconsistency, but also because in the past when we’ve seen aggressive speeches from Trump like this (his cover story about putting a lock on on the warehouse where he had hidden his stolen documents is another example), it was usually an attempt to get ahead of something really damning.

Two days later, WaPo appeared to report that Trump had managed to push through everything he was trying to hide. He said Chief Justice Beryl Howell would not look down on Trump.

A federal judge on Friday refused to hold former President Donald Trump’s office in contempt for failing to fully comply with a subpoena in May asking him to return all classified documents in his possession, according to people close to him. of the procedure.

U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell asked Justice Department lawyers and Trump’s legal team to agree on their own what actions or assurances from Trump’s office would satisfy the government, they said. people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the sealed tribunal. procedure.

The president and his attorney will continue to be transparent and cooperative, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to The Washington Post.

But a report by Alan Feuer described yesterday that Howell has yet to make a decision on whether or not to despise Trump.

In a closed hearing last month, Judge Howell deferred ruling on the government’s contempt claim. The judge has yet to issue a decision, according to people familiar with the matter.

As Feuer describes, on Wednesday Howell ordered Trump to share the names of the people who conducted the research with the DOJ. Trump had tried to shield those names — allegedly for the sake of leaks, which has always been a bullshit line Trump’s lawyers have used. But it’s more likely his team feared the PIs would have to appear before the grand jury themselves.

A federal judge has ordered lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump to give the government the names of private investigators who searched Mr. Trump’s properties late last year for any remaining classified documents. , in what appeared to be a Justice Department step. to question investigators about their efforts, said two people familiar with the matter.

The order, issued Wednesday by Beryl A. Howell, Chief Justice of the Federal Court for the District of Washington,

[snip]

The most recent row began when prosecutors asked Mr. Trump’s attorneys for the names of investigators who searched the storage facility and other Trump properties among them, Mar-a-Lago; Mr. Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ; and the Trump Tower in New York.

According to people familiar with the matter, the lawyers offered to make the investigators available for questioning, but wanted their identity protected by a protective order, for fear the government would release the information to the media.

It’s certainly possible that Trump is concerned that allowing an independent interview of these people will reveal areas where they weren’t authorized to search (or other games like the others Trump has already been caught trying to find). player).

Either way, however, it suggests that Trump continued to bullshit the press after his first attempts when it came to subsequent research.

And lies to the press won’t save Trump from being scorned (and then imprisoned until he complies with a subpoena).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emptywheel.net/2023/01/06/donald-trumps-contemptuous-leaking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos