Lord Sewell says Boris Johnson admitted: The race is hard for me

Boris Johnson reportedly admitted issues around racism were difficult for me during a meeting on a major report on the issue.

The former prime minister has come under fire on several occasions, including for calling black people piccaninnies and describing them as having watermelon smiles.

The chairman of a controversial commission commissioned by Mr Johnson when he was in Downing Street has suggested the former Prime Minister was candid about his personal record.

Lord Sewell said that during a meeting on the 2021 report, Mr Johnson admitted the race was difficult for me.

In an interview with The House magazine, Lord Sewell added that in his view Mr Johnson cannot… provide a nuanced argument on race given his background.

Released in March 2021, the government-backed review of racial disparities in Britain was commissioned following the Black Lives Matter movement.

But some of its findings have faced backlash, particularly Lord Sewells’ remarks in the foreword that we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities, and a suggestion that there was no evidence of institutional racism.

Critics have accused him of being culturally deaf, out of step with public opinion and steeped in denial. Lord Sewell has previously defended the report and questioned whether critics have actually read it.

In 2018, Mr Johnson was investigated by his own party over a newspaper column in which he compared burqa-wearing women to bank robbers.

Boris Johnson has been repeatedly criticized for his comments on race (PA wire)

He also stated in The Daily Telegraph that the full veil should not be banned, but that it was absolutely ridiculous that women chose to walk around looking like mailboxes.

Opposition politicians said Mr Johnsons comments showed the former Tory leader should never have been allowed to lead the country.

Anneliese Dodds, Ghost Women and Equality Secretary, said: It is clear that Boris Johnson was never fit for office. What is surprising is that Johnson himself seemed to understand this.

What he describes as a matter of race is actually a litany of offensive and insensitive comments, which have been linked to a rise in Islamophobia and other forms of racism, including violent forms of this type of hatred. .

The politicians who have enabled and supported Johnson despite these constant failures need to take a serious look at themselves in the mirror. This includes Rishi Sunak, whose promise of honesty, integrity and accountability seems more and more hollow every day.

The Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities was chaired by Lord Tony Sewell (Change.org)

Liberal Democrat equality spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: Boris Johnson’s remarks are shocking; the mindset he is in clearly has no place in modern politics. Britain is a melting pot of cultures that deserves to be celebrated.

Johnson’s comments only prove that he was never fit to lead our country.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said his comments were misunderstood.

He said: This is a misunderstanding. It has been suggested that as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson will present the report himself. He correctly declined to do so because the report was independent of the government.

He added: Mr Johnson has an excellent record. He named the most diverse cabinet in UK history, with 18% from Bame [Black, Asian and minority ethnic] backgrounds. Indeed, the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities which produced the Sewell report was commissioned by Mr Johnson to investigate racial disparities in the UK.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future think tank, said: I think Tony Sewell is wrong to say that the problems with the racing commission were due to Boris Johnson’s past comments on the race. The problem with the commissions’ report was that it fueled a polarized debate about language, not the substance of race.

He missed an important opportunity to unlock common ground for policy reform to address inequalities in education, policing, employment and health. It is therefore now up to Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to continue this constructive program.