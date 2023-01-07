‘I wanted me dead’ Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sensational claim about former PAK army chief General Bajwa





Pakistan News: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed former army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa conspired to assassinate him. After this claim by Imran, there was a stir in political circles in Pakistan.

Pakistan News Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed former army general Qamar Javed Bajwa conspired to assassinate him. After this claim by Imran, there was a stir in political circles in Pakistan.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has alleged that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa conspired to kill him and destroy the country. I had planned to impose urgency.

Imran made the shocking claim during a chat with Pakistani TV channel Bol News in Lahore. Bol’s Lahore bureau chief, Syed Khawar Abbas, quoted Imran Khan as saying that Khan would hold a press conference and reveal about the deadly attack on him in Wazirabad.

“Don’t talk about General Bajwa” – Imran

According to Abbas, Imran Khan said: “Messages were sent to me and I was told not to talk about General Bajwa again because he has retired. He recalled that after the attack the opponents claimed that the assassination attempt was made out of religious hatred and then I said it was a conspiracy. He claimed that General Bajwa wanted him to be killed and impose an emergency on Pakistan.

Application for FIR registration

Imran Khan reiterated his request to register an FIR in the deadly attack on him and urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of it suo motu, Dawn reported. He gave the names of those he believed to be behind the assassination plot. He also said he would visit the country when the situation improves.

Imran Khan was injured

According to Dawn’s report, the Pakistani Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is investigating the attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. An investigation by the Punjab government constituted JIT revealed that three bullets were fired at Imran Khan from a container mounted truck during the PTI’s Azadi March in Wazirabad. Imran Khan was injured in the attack and was admitted to hospital for treatment. After the attack on Khan, people also protested outside the house of the corps commander in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Bajwa was stabbing in the back”

Earlier, during an interaction with reporters in Lahore, Khan said: “General Bajwa called me a playboy and I said ‘yes, I was a playboy,'” according to The News International. Bajwa was backstabbing and also showing sympathy.” Imran also claimed that Bajwa’s setup is still working with the Pakistani military.

Bad relationship because of it

Speaking about his relationship with Bajwa, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the former army chief does not want the country to be held to account hence the deterioration of his relationship with him. Khan was constitutionally removed from office in April last year. Imran had accused Bajwa of using the services of Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, for lobbying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweeklymail.com/wanted-me-dead-former-pakistan-pm-imran-khans-sensational-claim-on-pak-ex-army-chief-general-bajwa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos